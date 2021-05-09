Plans to reconstruct Main Street from Whiskey Road to Fourth Avenue Northwest in the city of Isanti this summer will not interfere with the Rodeo and Jubilee Days Parade scheduled for July 8.
During the Isanti City Council meeting April 20, City Engineer Jason Cook explained the proposed improvements include reclaiming existing street section and removing and replacing curb and gutter and sidewalk. New walk improvements include replacing the concrete walk on the north side of Main Street West from Rosewood Avenue Northwest to Fifth Avenue Northwest/Southwest. Pedestrian ramps will also be reconstructed for American Disabilities Act compliance. Utility improvements include adding catch basins east of Brookview Court Northwest to improve drainage.
Following a public hearing, the council approved a resolution authorizing the Main Street reconstruction project, with construction not to begin prior to July 12. The council also approved a resolution approving the plans and ordering the advertisement of bids for the Main Street reconstruction project.
Cook said the Main Street total project costs are estimated at $674,000, of which 25% of the costs will be assessed to benefiting property owners. Cook said the average assessment is $5,661, with final assessment costs subject to actual construction costs. He said assessed property owners will have 10 years to pay back the assessment, with a 1% above prime interest rate.
As for the city’s cost, Cook said the council previously approved a resolution requesting the advancement of municipal state aid funds to fund the Main Street reconstruction project.
Cook said an informational open house was held on March 25 where eight individuals representing six properties attended in person and five individuals attended the open house via Zoom. He said the majority of attendees agreed the roadway was in need of repair. Most questions were regarding individual assessment amounts, interest rates and the number of years to pay the assessment.
Cook said the construction bid will be awarded on June 8, with an estimated two-month construction period. The final assessment hearing would then be held in November.
North 65 Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melissa Bettendorf reminded the council that the Rodeo Jubilee Days Parade is scheduled for July 8, with the parade route going down Main Street.
“I just wanted to bring to your attention that the parade is scheduled for July 8 and so looking at the project information that was presented, I would ask you to consider that in moving forward with this project,” Bettendorf said.
Mayor Jeff Johnson said Bettendorf’s concern had already been brought up by Council Member Paul Bergley.
“Our engineer has comforted Councilman Bergley by saying this project would go forward but there would be no interruptions and still open to your parade and your route,” Johnson said.
Cook said if construction was taking place during the parade, the road would be more of a gravel road.
“Just to clarify, this reclaiming process where they would be blending the bituminous with the aggregate underneath, the surface would still be open, it would kind of be more like a gravel road at the time,” Cook said.
Cook said the specifications for the project could include a clause stating construction cannot begin prior to July 10.
“Certainly there would be enough time between July 10 and mid-November to get the project done,” Cook said.
Bergley said he prefers to have construction start after the parade.
“I think to have a gravel road, on a parade, is not ideal,” Bergley said. “We just had a COVID year where everybody got shut done. I think this parade is going to go over really big and if you throw gravel on top of it, then you’re going to have to put water down so we don’t have dust everywhere. I think gravel is going to be a disaster myself for the parade.”
Cook said if the construction bid is awarded on June 8, it usually takes around two weeks to get all the documents and contracts processed, so construction probably wouldn’t happen until around July 12 anyway.
