It’s not too often these days that you get to celebrate a World War II veteran’s birthday. It’s also not often you celebrate one turning 102.
But Ken Swanson’s family and friends got to do just that.
The WWII veteran had a day filled with activities, making the most of his birthday, which is June 7. He enjoyed the great outdoors fishing, catching a few sun fish. Swanson also enjoyed a small party at Ecumen Assisted Living in North Branch, where he resides. Two musicians from the North Branch American Legion attended and performed military honors for him.
Swanson said he doesn’t have a special secret to his longevity; it’s just good genes. His mother lived to be 103 and her youngest sister lived to be 106.
“Just that I’ve followed my mother’s footsteps,” he said.
Swanson was born in Stanchfield to Charles and Hilda Swanson. He grew up on a farm with his family, helping with the annual harvest and milking cows.
Swanson was the oldest of four. He grew up with his sister Caroline, two years his junior; and brothers Bill, who is seven years younger, and Howard, nine years his junior.
Swanson is the only living child.
He graduated from Braham High School in 1939 and briefly worked for the railroad and also worked as a carpenter.
Only a year after graduating high school, a special woman caught his eye. Swanson met his wife Ruth, in 1940 while roller skating at a roller rink in Rush City.
It was just two years later that Swanson was drafted into the Army. But before he left, he made a commitment and became engaged to Ruth.
In March of 1942, Swanson enlisted as a combat engineer, driving trucks in the south Pacific during the height of WWII. But one of his many talents was noticed. He was a great typist and was quickly moved to headquarters to work as a company clerk, sitting just behind combat lines.
Swanson experienced war in the Guadalcanal, an airport in Japan, and two islands in the Philippines.
“It was scary at times,” Swanson said.
Swanson experience very extreme situations. While stationed in Japan, he said there were 12 to 13 air raids a night. Trenches were dug for protection where Swanson and his fellow soldiers had to sleep.
“You see a guy get killed right along side of ya, that’s not fun,” Swanson said. “We lost quite a few guys.”
Swanson mentioned he doesn’t talk about the war much, but it was still an impactful experience.
“When I went home, the hardest thing was when I went by the cemetery seeing my buddies that didn’t make it back. It was hard to see that,” Swanson said. “It’s all a big memory.”
After spending three and half years in the Army, Swanson returned home Sept. 25, 1945. It was his goal to make his commitment to Ruth official. They married less than two weeks later on Oct. 6, 1945.
Swanson began his career as an electrician, eventually making his way up to master electrician.
“For me going to work was like a hobby. I liked it so well,” Swanson said.
He and Ruth lived in Cambridge for four years before calling Fridley home.
The couple went on to have four children: Diane, Gary, Bruce, and Marilyn. The family enjoyed life together, traveling all throughout the U.S. and other countries, including New Zealand.
After spending nearly 20 years as an electrician, Swanson worked at Rainbow Foods and became a bus driver for the Mounds View school district.
Ken and Ruth were married 57 years and three weeks when Ruth passed away from cancer in 1992 at the age of 80. Swanson moved back to Cambridge shortly after.
Swanson has built a big family. He currently has eight grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and three great great grand children.
“He’s just very gentle and kind. Appreciates us all,” his daughter Diane said.
Less than 5,000 WWII veterans are still alive in Minnesota, and only 200,000 are alive in the U.S.
“God has been good to me while I was in the service and all my life, so I am thankful for that,” Swanson said. “A lot to be thankful for.
“Good kids, a good wife, and she was a good mother.”
