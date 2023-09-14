Excitement was not the only feeling some students had coming back to school. This North Branch student expressed her goofiness before even making it inside
Braham students had a sunny first day back at school.
Addrian Phillips smiles for a first-day-of-school photo after riding his bike for his transportation.
Many kids were excited to return back to school, some even throwing a thumbs up as they made their way inside.
Students arrive to Cambridge-Isanti High School for their first day back on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Cambridge-Isanti’s Link Crew and the new ninth graders all joined in the gymnasium for ninth grade orientation, starting with some stretches to get the day going.
North Branch Elementary students made their way back to school on Wednesday, Sept 6, eager to get back to learning.
North Branch students gathered in the lunchroom, having time to visit with each other, like these two friends, on their first day back at school.
Students at C.E. Jacobson Elementary School in Rush City rush into school for their first day on Thursday, Sept. 7.
Rush City school resource officer Jessica Gage (left) welcomed students into school, many of them remembering Gage from the previous school year.
Even the youngest students were excited to be back in school, waving and smiling as they make their way inside.
C.E. Jacobson Elementary School Principal Alicia Nelson greeted students as they made their way into school, welcoming them back for the 2023-24 school year.
Families walked their children to the front doors of the school, giving them hugs and wishing them a great first day back at school.
Here are photos of students from Braham, Cambridge-Isanti, North Branch and Rush City on their first day of a new school year!
