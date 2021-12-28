After taking last year off due to the pandemic, on Dec. 14, the St. Croix River Education District (SCRED) hosted its 28th annual Legislative Forum in the Spare Room at Chucker’s Bowl & Lounge in Rush City on behalf of its member districts. Administrators, school board members, and other educators came together to share their districts’ current successes and challenges with state and federal legislators.
To kick off the evening, the SCRED superintendents presented a series of awards to a number of incredible ambassadors, advocates, and innovators in our communities: Colton Anderson, Chisago County Public Health; Samantha Lo, Pine County Public Health; Mary Ellen Von Rueden, Hinckley-Finlayson and SCRED Board Member; Jennette Kester, East Central Board Member; Congressman Pete Stauber; the North Branch City Council; Marc Johnson, ECMECC; and Senator Mark Koran.
With the 2022 legislative session just around the corner, participants valued the opportunity to start a conversation with their legislators over a social and dinner hour. Brad Lundell, Executive Director of Schools for Equity in Education (SEE), then moderated a panel discussion with the legislators on a variety of topics including staffing shortages, community broadband access, and inequities in funding. Legislators in attendance included Representative Brian Johnson, Representative Nathan Nelson, Representative Jim Davnie, Senator Mark Koran, Senator Roger Chamberlain, Jack Friebe on behalf of U.S. Congressman Pete Stauber, and Josh Ortiz on behalf of U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar.
Executive Director of the SCRED, Jamie Nord, closed out the evening with the following call to action, “We know that your tanks are near-empty as school leaders, board members, county personnel, and legislators. But our call to legislative advocacy and action has grown even more urgent and important. Our children and youth need us, now more than ever. So as we approach the 2022 Legislative session, let our voices be louder than ever. Let us advocate together on behalf of our future!”
About the St. Croix River
Education District
They are proud to serve the school districts of East Central, Chisago Lakes, Hinckley-Finlayson, North Branch, Pine City, and Rush City. They also have three federal setting IV programs hosted in their member districts (SOAR, Pathway to Change, and Vision), as well as two transition programs (The Chisago County Schools’ Life Work Center and The Pine County Transition Program).
Guided by a strategic action plan developed with member district staff and administration, they offer high-quality professional learning experiences and onsite support and consultation that promote collaboration and innovation in education while advocating for the unique learning needs of all students.
