At first glance, it is hard to imagine why someone would want to be an umpire.
Every decision an umpire makes is subject to intense scrutiny from players, coaches and fans. Disagreements can lead to arguments. And mistakes are not tolerated.
As Hall of Fame umpire Nestor Chylak once said, “An umpire must be perfect on the first day of the season, and then get better every day.”
Two Forest Lake residents, Dan Hamann and Joe Rydel, certainly understand the pressure.
“To most people, there’s no allure to umpiring,” Hamann said. “But the goal is to be a part of the game in a small way – and trying to be the smallest part of the game possible.
“Most games take care of themselves, but you need to have someone to make those tough, close calls.”
And both handle the job well. Both are teachers: Last year Rydel taught second grade at St. Raphael Catholic School in Crystal, while Hamann is a science teacher at Chisago Lakes High School. And both continue to play Town Ball: Rydel plays for the Forest Lake Brewers, while Hamann plays for the Isanti Redbirds.
But both took different paths to becoming an umpire. Rydel started umpiring in the summer following his freshman year of high school.
“I had a friend who started umpiring, and my mom talked to me about it – she said it would be a great way to make a few extra bucks in the summer,” Joe Rydel said. “So I started umpiring U12 baseball games – my mom drove me to the games, and I probably wouldn’t have continued if it wasn’t for her.”
Meanwhile Hamann did not umpire right away, instead waiting until after he had graduated from St. Cloud State and taken a teaching job in Arlington, a baseball hotbed.
“I started umpiring when I was 28, 29 years old,” Hamann said. “I did some high school and amateur umpiring, and now, between Redbirds games and umpiring, I’m usually at a ballpark five nights a week during the summer.”
Rydel was primarily a catcher when he played at Forest Lake and at Augsburg University, and that helped him quickly master calling balls and strikes, the biggest responsibility for an umpire.
“I’ve been catching since I was 8 years old, so I’ve seen a few pitches over the years,” he said. “You get an understanding of what a strike is, and what a ball is, so to me it’s become natural to learn the strike zone.”
But all those years behind the plate did cause an unexpected problem when Rydel was not calling balls and strikes.
“At first, I didn’t know where to stand when I was in the field,” he admitted. “I had to learn where I should stand on a play at second base and on plays at first base. But I learned pretty quickly.”
Smart fans and players know not to abuse an umpire, and Hamann said he tries to understand when one of his calls is criticized.
“I’ve come close, but I’ve never ejected a player or coach,” Hamann said. “One of the main reasons was that I was probably that kind of player when I was younger. So I try to allow guys to get their two cents in on a call, and then I remind them that what’s done is done. I give them a chance to say their piece, and then we move on.”
Rydel still remembers a time during his first year as an umpire when he was constantly jawing with a manager.
“I was umpiring a U12 fast-pitch softball game, and I remember the coach from Oakdale was really on my case,” he said. “I was still young, but I was trying my best, and he was still razzing me pretty hard.
“It turned out that he worked with my father, and the next day my dad got even with him.”
Both umpires said they understand when emotions get the better of a player, coach or fan.
“You know you might not get everything right, especially with a one-man crew,” Hamann said. “I remember being that mouthy player who never watched strike three – it always was a ball. It was the umpire’s fault. Now, I get it.
“I think most fans get that it’s not an easy job. And for the fans who don’t, there’s no talking them off the ledge.”
Rydel agreed, adding: “Normally fans will razz you from behind the fence, but if there’s a big call it will be the coach that gets on you. In the past couple of years, that has happened a lot less. And the more you get razzed, the more numb you get to it.
“You know when you miss a call. But I give my best effort, and I’ve grown numb to that.”
Both Hamann and Rydel appreciate players who work with umpires to make the game run as smoothly as possible.
“In Town Ball, you are a one-man crew, so it’s a tough job,” Rydel said. “Some guys really like to question the strike zone, and you have to make every call at every base. As a player, I try to work with the umpire, especially behind the plate. You’re not trying to be his buddy, but you want to give me a good look at pitches that should be strikes.”
Need for officials continues
When Joe Rydel started umpiring, he took quite a bit of grief from fans and coaches.
“But over the past few years, it has calmed down quite a bit,” he said. “And I think part of that is that fans and coaches realize there are fewer umpires out there, so they’re trying to treat them better.
“Hopefully that will provide an increase in the numbers of umpires.”
The need for umpires – and for officials for practically any sport – has grown more acute in recent years. And the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the need as older officials retired to protect their health.
Hamann said the biggest requirement to become an official is a love for the game.
“If someone loves the game, and they want to be a part of the game, [becoming an official] is a great way to experience the game,” he said. “I know it can be hard with guys who have a family, but it’s a way to give back to the game.”
Anyone interested in becoming an official for any sport can check a website such as https://www.becomeareferee.com/minnesota/ to find out the requirements.
“Folks who are interested can check the MSHSL website for ways to get involved, or they can talk to officials after a match to learn what it takes to get involved,” Hamann said.
Rydel said he hopes sport administrators continue to be aggressive in finding new officials.
“Perhaps we should talk to coaches about looking at their teams and picking out guys who could be umpires in the future,” he said.
