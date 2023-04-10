The letters in the ExCEL Award stand for “Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership.”
According to the MSHSL, it is “a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, leaders in their schools, and who demonstrate a strong commitment to community service.”
And there are a number of local students who were worthy of the award.
Each school is allowed to nominate one boy and girl from its junior class, and local students who were nominated for the award were Madison Davis and Logan Leniz of Braham, Jenna Anderson of Cambridge-Isanti, and Carson Weber of North Branch.
Madison Davis, Braham
Madison Davis manages academics, sports, and community and school involvement while maintaining a 4.2 grade point average.
When Davis received the news she was an ExCEL Award winner, she expressed her appreciation.
“Gratitude that my hard work was finally paying off and it got me finally to get this award,” she said.
Davis has much experience with volunteering and feels it’s the perfect way to give back.
“I just try to volunteer whenever I can, whatever opportunities come up,” she said. “Because the B.A.C.K. committee and all those people have given so much to us and the school, so it’s a good way to give back and say thank you.”
Davis is also on student council and has had a strong focus in academics. She has been on the A-honor roll since seventh grade, and took pre-med classes online through Harvard University both her freshman and sophomore year of high school.
“To get a little background knowledge before I go off to college, because that’s what I’m interested in,” she said. “That was a fun experience; I got to talk to a couple of surgeons.”
Not only has she accomplished success in academics, she has found success in sports too.
“In sports I was all-conference MVP last year, and I’m a basketball captain this year,” Davis said.
She received all-conference in seventh grade for golf and lettered in the sport as well as basketball. Davis was awarded hardest worker in basketball.
How does Davis keep up with all the activities and academics?
“I think it’s because I’m super dedicated and I want to get my stuff done, so I get everything done in class,” she said. “I have a lot of free time outside of class to do what I want.”
Many people have been part of Davis’ successful journey, including her entire family and many coaches. She thanks them for pushing her to be the best she can be. Not only have her family and coaches been there for her, but her teachers as well.
“The teachers here, anytime I ask a question they are always willing to answer, and I think that’s also what’s able to help me maintain my grades,” Davis said.
Logan Leniz, Braham
Logan Leniz has 3.9 GPA and strives to be a strong leader in sports and school.
Leniz was surprised and grateful when he heard he was a ExCEL Award recipient.
“When I heard my name over the loud speaker, I had a big grin,” he said “Proud and appreciative is how I would explain it.”
Leniz has had a strong involvement in sports.
“I’ve been playing football, basketball, baseball for as long as I can remember, and I enjoy all of them,” he said.
Some of Leniz’s volunteering experience was on the field with his dad, who is the head baseball coach. He helped prepare the fields for youth baseball games and attended many summer camps for youth football and T-ball.
“I was named captain for basketball this year, so that made me proud. I guess being a leader is very important to me,” Leniz said.
He received the Junior Varsity Hustle Award his freshman and sophomore year. This year, Leniz received all-conference and honorable mention in football, and was named Rookie of the Year in baseball.
Leniz has spent 130 hours with community service involvement, participating in Adopt-a-Highway, Feed My Starving Children, Pie Day and more. He is also on student council and plans to continue his involvement in the community.
Leniz does his best to get his work done in school and reaches out to teachers whenever he can to really grasp all he learns.
“Keeping my grades where they are at,” he said. “I’ve always been kind of a perfectionist. I don’t like to see a B in my grades.”
One thing that motivates Leniz to succeed is seeing all the success his family has achieved.
“Making my parents proud,” he said. “I’ve always looked up to them and I know they always want the best for me, so I try to do the best for them.”
Leniz thanks his teachers and coaches who help and push him to be the best he can be. Although, those aren’t the only people he appreciates.
“Everyone in my family, especially my grandma and grandpa supporting me throughout the years, still coming to my games even though they are three and a half hours away,” he said.
Jenna Anderson, Cambridge-Isanti
Cambridge-Isanti junior Jenna Anderson said she was surprised to be her school’s ExCEL nominee. But she was quick to add that she felt other emotions as well.
“I was definitely excited about it,” she said. “I was especially surprised because I thought the application deadline was a month earlier.”
Anderson is actively involved in choir and theater at C-I, but she is best known for her work on the speech team, where last weekend she earned a berth in the state meet by winning the Section 7A title in Storytelling. It will mark the third straight year she has competed in the state meet.
“I’ve been a speech [team] captain for the last two years,” Anderson said. “It’s been really cool. Our speech team is huge, so trying to be a leader for that many kids is a cool experience. To try and get everyone together at a meet, and try to build a team, is hard.
“To build a team when you have a small number of people is easier than when you have 60 or 70 kids who don’t all know each other. So building that is a cool experience.”
Anderson also realizes that building a speech team is different from forming a football or basketball team.
“It’s not like a sport where everyone has to work together for it to be a success,” she admitted. “The only thing that ties us together is that you take our individual points and add them up for team awards. But that’s not like competing together.
“So we’ll do warmups together and have pep talks before every meet. We try to gather everyone together and build connections.”
Anderson said she has worked especially hard at integrating the middle schoolers who are on this year’s speech team.
“We’ll have the captains and seniors listen to their speeches and give them feedback,” Anderson said. “We’re trying to build connections.”
Anderson also is a member of Cambridge-Isanti’s girls swim team, where she also has tried to fill a leadership role.
“It’s similar to speech because results are based on how you do individually all added together,” Anderson said. “For swimming, between relays and having a smaller team, it’s easier to build a team. But it’s a similar concept.”
Academically, Anderson is a member of the National Honor Society at Cambridge-Isanti.
“I’m a full-time PSEO student, but I have choir at the high school,” she said. “So I will graduate with an [associate] degree. But I come back for choir because I want to be connected to the high school while still taking those classes at the college to get ahead.
“I come back for choir and for lunch, so I can hang out with my friends. I get to do the fun parts of high school, but the harder classes are in college.”
Carson Weber, North Branch
North Branch junior Carson Weber was a last-minute entrant into the ExCEL competition.
“I had not heard about the award until the day before submissions were due,” he admitted. “I got an email from my soccer coach [Chad Johnson], and he said, ‘I just found out about this award, and when I read the details, I thought you were a good candidate.’
“He sent me the information, and when I looked over it, I thought it was something I could achieve. So I put in the work and submitted it.”
When Weber read about the award, the first thing he realized was how exclusive the competition was.
“There are thousands of people nominated around the state, and only a few are chosen,” he said. “I thought it was a great way for me to stand out, not just in terms of academics and athletics, but in community service,” Weber said. “That’s something I wanted to achieve.”
Weber has been a standout on North Branch’s boys soccer team and also enters this spring on the varsity boys track team.
“It’s a crazy balance – I don’t have a lot of free time,” he said. “Every day I’m doing something, whether it’s for sports, school, or my church. It can get pretty tiring at times, so the best thing for me is to determine when I need to do this homework or when do I need to do this community service.”
Weber is very involved in public service for his church and also earned his Eagle Scout award from Boy Scouts.
“There’s a senior community next to my house, so when I looked at potential projects, that came to mind,” he said. “So I ended up taking a plot of a garden that had gone to waste that I cleared out and made a rock garden out of it. I planted some raspberries to make it nice, and I created a walking path so residents could access it.”
Weber laughed when he said it put 120 hours of work into the project, “and then I stopped counting.”
While it may seem obvious that Weber was a logical choice for the award, he said he does not take the honor for granted.
“I was on top of the world when I heard I received the award,” he said. “There’s only a few hundred people in the state, and I was one of them. It meant past teachers and coaches recognized that I was worthy of the award, and that was an honor.
“It’s pretty crazy to think that, of all the juniors in our school involved in sports, that I was the one who was nominated. It’s huge to know that all of my work has been recognized.”
