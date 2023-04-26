Two local business owners are hosting a Northern Women’s Business Collaborative meeting on Tuesday, May 8 from 11 a.m. to noon at Creative Studio 23 in Isanti.
Esther Shultz and Ashley Messer will be hosting the networking meeting for local, women-owned businesses who are seeking support and other opportunities to help grow their businesses.
Northern Women’s Business Collaborative strives to connect women and their businesses in the Isanti, Cambridge, North Branch, Braham and surrounding areas.
Their goal is to grow connections in the local communities and offer support.
The collaborative will meet bi-weekly, and each week have a topic for discussion and key speaker to help support anyone looking to learn more aspects of their business.
Even if you are just thinking about starting a business and are beginning your entrepreneurial journey, it’s a great place to start.
A free coffee bar and light snacks will be provided at the first meeting.
Creative Studio 23 is located at 22 Broadway Street SW in Isanti.
