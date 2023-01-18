Julia Lines will be stepping down as Isanti County Administrator in early March.
Captain John Elder, the county’s Emergency Management Director, confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 18 that Lines had resigned. Lines, who became the county’s administrator in January of 2020, gave notice that her final day in the office would be Thursday, March 9.
“Julia’s resignation is a huge loss for the county – for both staff and residents,” Elder said. “She did a marvelous job in her position.
“She was so approachable, so open to new ideas. She was just the ideal public servant.”
County Attorney Jeff Edblad echoed those thoughts when he said, "Julia has been a talented and forward thinking administrator who worked every day to build coalitions and partnerships with community stakeholders to make Isanti County a better place to live."
Earlier this month Lindsey Giese, Deputy County Administrator, announced that she would be leaving her position as well.
Lines is a North Branch graduate who took the position after spending nearly five years as the Director of Administrative Services and Human Resources for Cambridge-Isanti Schools.
After receiving a degree in psychology from the University of Minnesota in 2002, she earned a law degree from the William Mitchell College of Law – now known as Mitchell Hamline School of Law – in 2006.
She was an associate attorney at Woods and Thompson in Minneapolis for nearly three years, then became an associate at Brendel and Zinn in St. Paul for more than six years.
In 2014 she became an attorney for Miller and Stevens in Forest Lake for seven months before taking the position with Cambridge-Isanti in March of 2015.
