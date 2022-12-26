CI BoE 1222.JPG
Buy Now

From left, outgoing Cambridge-Isanti School Board members Lynn Wedlund, Tim Hitchings and Aaron Berg were honored for their service during the Thursday, Dec. 15, meeting, which was their last. On the far right is Superintendent Nate Rudolph.

 John Wagner

The Cambridge-Isanti School Board unanimously approved its tax levy for 2023 at its meeting Thursday, Dec. 15.

Christopher Kampa, director of Finance and Operation for the district, gave an abbreviated version of the presentation he made at the district’s Truth in Taxation meeting held Thursday, Dec. 1.

Load comments