The Cambridge-Isanti School Board unanimously approved its tax levy for 2023 at its meeting Thursday, Dec. 15.
Christopher Kampa, director of Finance and Operation for the district, gave an abbreviated version of the presentation he made at the district’s Truth in Taxation meeting held Thursday, Dec. 1.
In his presentation, Kampa noted that Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding that schools received due to COVID-19 will be ending. He also said the Cambridge-Isanti district is in the bottom third of state schools in terms of general education funding.
The proposed levy will increase 3%, or $446,916, based on a state formula that looks at the population of the district and other factors. Those funds will help pay the school budget for the 2023-24 year, which annually is approved in the summer.
“That is the result of the state of Minnesota shifting state-aid dollars to the local taxpayers,” Kampa said. “This will not increase the school district’s revenue; they are just shifting who pays at what level.”
Strategic plan approved
Superintendent Nate Rudolph presented the final version of the school district’s strategic plan, the district’s first such plan since 2014.
The process of creating the plan began when the 40-member Strategic Planning Task Force met four times in the summer before presenting a first draft in August for public review.
The four strategies outlined were:
1. Ensuring student academic growth and success.
2. Building and fostering positive personal relationships with families and the community.
3. Partnering with families and the community to improve the mental health and well-being of all students and staff.
4. Broadening community partnerships to maximize resources, support growth of the school district, and provide opportunities for students.
In October and November four strategy teams met to detail action plans for each of those four strategies.
The board unanimously approved the plan.
“I am excited to get to work on this plan,” Rudolph said. “We will be able to achieve this.”
Unpaid meal concerns
Shawn Kirkeide, the district’s Director of HR and Administrative Services, presented a first reading on a policy for unpaid meals.
The policy, which was greatly edited to reflect the Minnesota School Board Association’s policy recommendations, led to a lengthy discussion on how to collect debt on unpaid lunches.
In a press release from the state’s Department of Education in November, Minnesota State Attorney General Keith Ellison said that schools cannot deny students a lunch based on accumulated debt.
“Food service cannot bear that cost,” board member Nicole Johnson said.
The board focused on ways to keep the debt down and ways to fund the debt should it grow.
Food Service Director Nate Huff said the outstanding balance, “floats between $1,600-1,700 right now.”
“The two parts that we would like feedback on are, first, what do we consider to be a ‘reasonable attempt’ to communicate with parents about the debt? Do we reach out X number of times? A little clarity there would help.
“And with some of the other policies we have looked at from other districts, we want to work with parents as best we can. But at a certain point – whether it’s a dollar amount or a time period – we can determine that it’s uncollectible. That point is all over the place,” he said.
Board members Carri Levitski and Aaron Berg noted that the taxpayer dollars directed toward the school would need to make up the loss caused by the unpaid lunches, as well as the time staff expends to collect those debts.
Board member Lynn Wedlund expressed faith that the community would not allow those unpaid meal debts to become overwhelming.
“I don’t think we’re going to have a lot of people who are going to take advantage of this,” she said. “I think holding on for a couple of months to see what happens might make this a moot point, or not a problem. I don’t think we’re going to have a lot of people in this community take advantage of us.”
3 board members honored
Tim Hitchings, Berg and Wedlund were honored during their final meeting as members of the board.
“We owe a debt of gratitude to each of you for your years of service,” Rudolph said.
Hitchings served on the board since 2011 and has been the chair for 10 years. He also participated on the negotiations, finance, and long-range planning committees, among others.
Wedlund, a longtime band teacher in the district, also joined the board in 2011 and has served as clerk for the last eight years. She was on the policy review, human resources and teaching and learning advisory committees.
Berg joined the board in 2019 and was the vice chair of the board for the past two years. He has served on communications advisory, community education and superintendent review committees.
