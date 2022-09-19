Braham K 0915.jpg

Braham Elementary Principal Jeff Eklund shared a fun story with all of the students and families and got the day kicked off with a warm greeting from the administrators.

 Submitted photo

Braham Area Elementary School held their annual kindergarten orientation Sept. 6-9.

Mrs. Olson, Mrs. Kiesz and Mrs. DeRushia welcomed the students with wonderful orientation activities to help them feel comfortable and ready for the upcoming school year.

