LGF New Pontoon 0720.jpg

Let’s Go Fishing East Central board members pose in front of the organization’s new pontoon boat, which will launch on Rush Lake.

 Submitted photo

Thanks to the generosity of sponsors and supporters in the community, Let’s Go Fishing East Central has just launched a new pontoon on Rush Lake.

The 30 foot TMC tri toon will allow Let’s Go Fishing to take additional guests. And the organization’s 2015 TMC will now serve Chisago Lake guests. Both pontoons are wheelchair accessible.

  
