Chloe Lattimore had heard about the Athena Award prior to this, her senior year at North Branch High School.
“Last year Maddie Helin got it, and I believe my eighth grade year Gail Nelson got it,” Lattimore said. “I knew what it was, but I didn’t know how important or cool it was.
“I thought it was an award they got just for being good.”
The St. Paul Area Athena Awards are meant to recognize the outstanding senior female student-athlete from a number of the St. Paul schools. It is named in honor of Athena, the Greek goddess of both wisdom and skill in athletics and battle.
“To be honest, I didn’t know what [the award] meant,” Lattimore said. “Now I know there are academics involved, talent in sports, and other things. It’s really an honor to earn it.”
Lattimore embodies the award with her talents in the classroom and in athletics. She earned five letters in basketball at North Branch, starting with her eighth grade season and continuing through last winter; she also lettered in volleyball as a senior, serving as a defensive specialist.
While she focused on the back row in volleyball, Lattimore said she “has played all over the place” in basketball.
“On defense I was a post player,” she said. “On offense I rotate between post and guard. I played on the wing, I guess.”
This past season she scored the 1,000th point of her career. Lattimore has been an All-Mississippi 8 Conference honorable mention choice and also was named to the academic all-conference team several times.
While the honors are nice, the basketball honor Lattimore is most proud of was being named captain before her senior season.
“I think that’s a huge honor,” she said. “It means the girls look at me as being capable of leading the team. They trust me enough to do all that stuff. …
“I knew I had to take more of a leadership position this season. The seniors who came before me were amazing – I looked up to them. I wanted to be just like them.”
Lattimore was among the numerous young ladies honored at a banquet in St. Paul that featured Ashley Ellis-Milan, a past Athena Award winner who later played basketball at the University of Minnesota and now works for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Basketball Academy.
After graduation, Lattimore plans to attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth to major in biology.
“I’m interested in genetic cell development,” she said. “I’m interested in learning about cell mutations, what goes wrong when the cell develops, which is pretty cool – I’m excited about it. …
“Right now it’s not set in stone, but I’d like to work in oncology, working with cancer patients. I’d like to help figure out what the roots of the problem are, and if I could help someone with cancer, that would be amazing.”
Lattimore said the goal of focusing on cancer research comes from knowing several people who have dealt with the deadly disease.
“At first I wanted to be a nurse, but when I talked with my parents, we thought being a nurse while studying cell development didn’t make sense,” she said. “I know people who have cancer, and I really want to do something to help them.
“I knew I wanted to be in the medical field. If I have a way to help [cancer patients] in this way, that would be awesome.”
Lattimore thanks her parents, Joe and Mindy, for their support of her career, but also remembered several others who helped her reach this point.
“I want to thank my basketball coach since my fifth grade year, Jessica Audette,” Chloe Lattimore said. “I wouldn’t have gotten to the place where I am without her. I also want to thank [North Branch girls basketball coach Alison] Trampe for all the opportunities she gave me.
“I also thank my parents and my sister, Katelyn. Even though she gets on my nerves, she makes me want to work harder. I want to score more points than her to prove my dominance. That gets me fired up. …
“And I appreciate Ashley Twait, who teaches math [at North Branch High School]. This year I’m taking college math classes, and I would not be getting through it without her.”
When it comes to remembering her athletic and academic roots, Lattimore sounds like a true Athena.
