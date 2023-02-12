Larson RC Retirement 0209.jpg
Buy Now

Donna Larson was honored on her retirement as head librarian at Rush City Library. Joining her that day to complete the photo of the “Four Musketeers” were, from left, Sue Howard, Larson, Bonnie Lindman and Edna Spedevick. The cake reads, “When One Chapter Ends, Another Begins — Thank You Donna!”

 John Wagner

Donna Larson became the head librarian at the Rush City Library on Jan. 31, 2011.

So it was ironic that, almost 12 years to the day, Larson retired from that position and was honored by an Open House on Friday, Feb. 3.

Load comments