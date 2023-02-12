Donna Larson became the head librarian at the Rush City Library on Jan. 31, 2011.
So it was ironic that, almost 12 years to the day, Larson retired from that position and was honored by an Open House on Friday, Feb. 3.
“The Rush City community has been so welcoming to me,” Larson said. “And they really, really love their library. They have been very supportive.
“I have felt like a real part of the community. I’ve made a lot of friends, so this is bittersweet.”
The open house gave Larson a chance to reconnect with the “Four Musketeers” that have run the library during Larson’s time there.
“For many years this library has had one librarian and one branch assistant for a few hours each week,” Larson explained. “When I began, the assistant we hired was Bonnie Lindman from Pine City, and she was with me for my first seven years here.
“Towards the end of her tenure, a woman by the name of Edna Spedevick from Rush City worked here for four or five years thanks to a ‘senior back-to-work’ jobs training. That was wonderful, the way that worked out. Then when Bonnie retired, Sue Howard was hired as branch assistant and Edna kept working here. Because of the skills she learned through working here, she has become a branch assistant at Chisago Lakes, which is neat.”
Larson and her husband Philip started Eternity Church, which is located just off U.S. 169 between Princeton and Zimmerman, in 1984. Upon her retirement, Donna Larson plans to take a more active role in the church.
“I’ve done more administration and music there, so I will be returning to that role,” Donna said. “They have been getting my ‘leftovers’ while I’ve been here; now they will get my best.”
