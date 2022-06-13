The first Kwik Trip to open in Cambridge celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony held Wednesday, June 1. Deeann Benik, the location’s Store Leader, is pictured cutting the ribbon along with Kwik Trip staff, Cambridge City staff, and North 65 Chamber of Commerce Members. Kwik Trip is located at 2450 2nd Ave SE on the east side of Cambridge.
Mayor Jim Godfrey (pictured right) accepts a $1,000 check from Cambridge Kwik Trip’s Assistant Store Leader Branden Vaudreuil. Kwik Trip made the donation to the Cambridge Municipal Parks and Recreation. Godfrey said the donation will be used for bike racks at parks throughout the city.
Kwik Trip made a second $1,000 donation, this one given to the Cambridge Police Department. Accepting the check is (pictured left to right) Cambridge Police Chief Todd Schuster, Store Leader Deeann Benik, Mayor Jim Godfrey, and Assistant Store Leader Carol Alger. Godfrey said the donation will be used for protective gear for the Cambridge police officers.
