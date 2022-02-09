With construction currently underway for two Kwik Trips in Cambridge, a third is on the horizon.
During the Cambridge City Council meeting Monday, Feb. 7, the council approved a purchase agreement with Kwik Trip to acquire a parcel of land on the west side of town owned by the city, previously owned by Anoka-Ramsey Community College. The purchase price is $1.3 million. The motion was contingent upon final review by the city attorney and the city administrator.
City Administrator Evan Vogel explained on Nov. 1, the council approved proceeding with a series of property deals wherein the city would acquire a parcel of land on the west side of town, previously owned by Anoka-Ramsey Community College, and would subsequently sell the property to Kwik Trip. Kwik Trip, in turn, would agree to build a convenience store in 2023, and pay for half of the cost to extend Second Avenue from County Road 70 to the edge of the parcel owned by Pat Kelly.
Kwik Trip currently is building two convenience stores in the city of Cambridge. One location, which has seen a lot of construction, is located on the east side of town next to Arby’s. Construction recently began on the other location on the south end of Cambridge, near the intersection of South Main Street and Highway 95, formerly known as Westrom’s Corner.
“This would mark the third prospective Kwik Trip in town,” Vogel said. “It would put a very nice convenience store on the west end of town where there currently is none and would unlock tremendous future development opportunities on the west side of town, specifically thinking about the approximate 80 developable acres that are at the Kelly property and things of that nature. So this is a really a exciting thing to bring to council. It improves this property, it’s something that council hears about pretty regularly, so it’s pretty exciting.”
Vogel said the first transaction between the city and state is not yet complete, but the state has accepted that the city is asserting its first right of refusal on the subject property. Vogel said the purchase agreement contains a clause that the convenience store will be built no later than 2024, but in discussions with Kwik Trip, this third store is currently included in the 2023 construction schedule.
“This agreement will serve to accomplish two very large goals for the city council. The first, it is exactly in line with the intended use of the redevelopment fund. This transaction will expand the city tax base, and provide additional development opportunities in the future,” Vogel wrote in his staff memo. “The second, the city will have taken control of its own future, and ensured that a convenience store will be built on the west side of town, which is a frequent request of city residents.”
