Blink and you might’ve missed it as Kami Senlycki pinned her foe in just 14 second to claim an individual title at the MSHSL's state girls wrestling tournament on Saturday, March 4, at the Xcel Center. The win wrapped up an undefeated senior season for Senlycki.
Blink and you might’ve missed it as Kami Senlycki pinned her foe in just 14 second to claim an individual title at the MSHSL's state girls wrestling tournament on Saturday, March 4, at the Xcel Center. The win wrapped up an undefeated senior season for Senlycki.
Coming within inches of a state championship last season before falling in the title match, Cambridge-Isanti’s Kami Senlycki again put herself in position to fight for first place during the Minnesota State High School League’s individual state championships held on Saturday, March 4 at the Xcel Center.
Blink and you might’ve missed it, as Senlycki was not to be denied.
Senlycki earned the title in 14 seconds after pinning Chae Nay Htoo of St. Paul Humboldt/Open World Learning to claim Cambridge-Isanti’s first girls wrestling title since the MSHSL took over sponsorship of the event last season. The title came at 185 pounds.
“It’s my senior year and last year I came up little short and I wanted it so bad,” said Senlycki as a little reminder kept the senior focused on the goal. “I came back this year and left it all on the mat. That’s what I just kept telling myself: No matter what happens, leave it on the mat.”
Senlycki’s quest to get back to the championship match began early on Saturday, where she opened this year’s tournament with a pin of Maggie Steele from St. Michael-Albertville that took just 1:17. The Bluejacket then followed it up by claiming a 9-2 decision in the semifinals over Gloriann Vigniavo of Apple Valley. Senlycki handed Vigniavo just her third loss of the season as the Eagles’ product went on to claim third place in the field.
Watching the senior breeze to the championship match was no surprise to Bluejackets coach Neil Jennissen.
“She’s a real explosive athlete for that weight class. Most girls can’t keep pace with her and she proved it again,” he said.
Again back in the championship match, Senlycki won in style, needing just 14 seconds to pin.
“It was pretty quick,” she said, describing the textbook technical wrestling to lead to the early finish. “Double under hooks, bear hugged her, inside trip, right to her back. Done.”
The title earned by Senlycki was Cambridge-Isanti’s first in an MSHSL-sponsored meet since Cody Skog’s in 2014, where the former Bluejacket took home first at 160. Makayla Welch won five state girls titles when the event was sponsored by the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association and not by the MSHSL.
Senlycki’s victory helped the senior finish her season with a perfect 15-0 tally on the way to the title. The finish also earned Senlycki All-State Honors, joining her teammates Leo Edblad and Treytin Byers, who finished in second and fourth place in their brackets, respectively.
Jennissen said watching the work Senlycki paid to the program confirmed that the title was well-deserved.
“She’s a worker too. She’s very deserving of that state title because she put in the time,” he said.
That time began four years ago as Senlycki first hit the mats her freshman year. Flash forward to now, Senlycki feels vindicated after the countless hours poured into honing her craft resulted in the state championship.
“I started wrestling in ninth grade, so I’ve had four years to finally prove that I can hold my own. I’m so happy; just so happy,” she said.
Closing her Bluejackets’ career at the top of the podium, Senlycki plans to continue her wrestling career at the next level.
“I’m undecided so far, but I definitely want to wrestle in college and go from there and see what I can do next,” she said.
In Jennissen’s opinion, it remains just a matter of time before a program gobbles up Senlycki, finding her a home to keep grappling with wrestling.
“I’m looking forward to watching her wrestle in college,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.