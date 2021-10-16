Local brothers are looking to open a new discount food grocery store in Isanti.
During the Isanti City Council meeting Tuesday, Oct. 5, Community Development Director Sheila Sellman explained that Nick and Drew Fowler are looking to purchase the current liquor store building, located at 400 W. Dual Blvd., to open Nick and Drew’s Discount Foods grocery store. Sellman said the purchase price is $400,000, which is what the building and land appraised at.
Following discussion, the council approved the purchase agreement with Nick and Drew Enterprises. The sale is contingent on the city purchasing a new location for the police department, which the city is currently working on. Sellman said an anticipated closing date is Dec. 17.
Sellman said if the sale is accepted and the buyer wants to buy some of the items currently in the liquor store, a separate agreement will be worked out.
The city of Isanti will be opening its new liquor store in November just south of Coborn’s on the east side of Highway 65. In September, the city of Isanti put up its current liquor store for sale.
The Fowlers grew up in the Isanti area and are graduates of Cambridge-Isanti High School. They currently own Nick and Drew’s Discount Foods in Lindstrom, which they opened in 2017.
Rockstad and Co. Relics and Wares
Rockstad and Co. Relics and Wares is planning to find a new home in Isanti.
Sellman explained the city has been working with the owner of Rockstad and Co. Relics and Wares that is currently located at 401 E. Dual Blvd. and is looking to relocate.
“Instead of them leaving, I’ve been talking with the applicant about staying here and possibly building a new building down at 102 Dahlin,” Sellman said.
Following discussion, the council approved a purchase agreement and business subsidy agreement for Rockstad and Co. Relics and Wares to purchase 102 Dahlin Ave. NE, Isanti, for $1.
City Council Member Steve Lundeen noted by allowing the sale of the property, the property will come back onto the city’s tax rolls.
“Just keep in mind they’re renting property now, so it’s not like their own property and pay taxes on it,” Lundeen said. “We are going to get our taxes on that property now.”
In 2016, the city received the site at 102 Dahlin Ave. NE by donation and demolished the building. The demolition cost was $25,950. The site is 6,750 square feet and zoned B-1 downtown overlay. Sellman said general retail is a permitted use for the location.
Sellman said the owner, Amy Rockstad, proposes to build a multi-tenant space with her retail and a do-it-yourself studio in one portion and lease out the other spaces. The shop hosts classes/workshops, pop-up boutiques and other events.
“This would be a great continuation of the shops downtown and add more events and traffic to the area,” Sellman noted.
In Rockstad’s letter to the city she wrote that an ideal time to open in the new location would be in the summer of 2022.
“My intention for this lot would be to create a charming place for the community to do some shopping along with the opportunity to learn something new,” Rockstad wrote in her letter to the city.
