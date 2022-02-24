The city of Isanti will soon have an outdoor archery range.
During the Isanti City Council meeting Feb. 15, the council approved plans to build an archery range, in the area south of the dog park, which is just east of the Isanti Indoor Arena.
Parks and Recreation Coordinator Alyssa Olson explained in July 2021, the council elected to move forward with adding the dog park following a committee of the whole meeting. The archery range will consist of nine lanes, ranging in shooting from 10 to 40 yards.
A berm will be created at the south end of the lot to act as a backstop for arrows, and a split rail fence will be installed along the east and west sides of the range to maintain a safety perimeter.
For Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility, a lime ag path would be extended from the paved path to the range area. Paths would also be created to designate each lane and provide inclusive use of the recreation site. Two light poles will be installed in the vicinity to enhance visibility at night for both the archery range and the dog park.
Olson explained the total estimated cost to build the archery range, including a 5% contingency, is $17,955. The city has a designated budget of $18,000 for the archery range.
Rum River Rods Car Show
The council approved a special event permit for the Rum River Rods Car Club to host its 12th annual Summer Spectacular Car show from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, with the car show being held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Isanti.
City Administrator Josi Wood said around 300 to 500 people are estimated to attend the event. Road closures will be needed for a portion of Main Street West at the beginning of the railroad tracks to Second Avenue and alley closures will be needed from First Avenue at the alley south of City Hall to the alley south of the Qwest building.
The event will be free to visitors but the cost for participants will be $10 the day of the event, but only $6 if participants pre-register by July 30.
There will be craft and die cast car vendors, a 50/50 raffle, food vendors, pie eating contest, muffler rap contest, dash plaques for the first 100 cars and custom built trophys.
The Rum River Rods will also host free bi-weekly shows on Wednesdays from 5-8 p.m. from June 1 through August at the Isanti VFW, located at 410 Railroad Ave. SE, Isanti. For more information on the Rum River Rods visit www.rumriverrods.com or find them on Facebook, Rum River Rods.
