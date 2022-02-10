It is never too early to start planning spring-summer road construction projects.
During the Isanti City Council meeting Wednesday, Feb. 2, the council approved a resolution receiving the feasibility report and calling for a public hearing at 7 p.m. on March 1 for the South Brookview improvement project. The council also approved a resolution authorizing the preparation of plans for the South Brookview improvement project. The city’s engineering firm Bolton and Menk will prepare the plans and specifications for the improvement project at a fee not-to-exceed $67,660.
The proposed project area is described as South Brookview Lane Southwest from Whiskey Road Southwest to Sixth Avenue Southwest; Marion Street Southwest from Whiskey Road Southwest to Sixth Avenue Southwest; Nina Street Southwest from Whiskey Road Southwest to Sixth Avenue Southwest; Page Street Southwest from Nina Street Southwest to Sixth Avenue Southwest; and Eighth Avenue Southwest from Nina Street Southwest to South Brookview Lane.
City Engineer Jason Cook from Bolton and Menk explained the project area is 12 blocks, and the project has been included in the city’s capital improvement plan for quite some time.
He said the streets involved in this project were recognized as needing infrastructure improvements in the city’s 2020 pavement management plan where it received ratings of two through five out of 10 using the pavement surface evaluation and rating system for asphalt roads.
“Essentially the pavement conditions were found to be well beyond doing any standard maintenance on them,” Cook said.
The proposed improvements include reclaiming existing street section and patch concrete curb where needed; construct a 5-foot concrete sidewalk along the north side of South Brookview Lane Southwest to complete the sidewalk system loop; and protect existing watermain, storm and sanitary sewer.
Council Member Jimmy Gordon questioned the need to install the new sidewalk.
“You’re talking $150,000 and you only have 15 houses there that are probably really going to use that or 15 houses worth of traffic,” Gordon said.
Cook said when notices are mailed out to the impacted property owners to notify them about the Feb. 16 open house, a questionnaire could be added about the need or desire to have a sidewalk installed as part of the project. He said the need for a sidewalk can also be discussed during the open house.
Isanti Mayor Jeff Johnson, who lives on Main Street, said Isanti has a lot of people utilizing the sidewalks.
“We walk the kids quite a bit around and it’s amazing how much foot traffic this city has, period, in the spring and summer,” Johnson said.
Gordon said he’s not opposed to sidewalks; he’s just questioning the need to install one in that particular location along South Brookview Lane Southwest.
Cook said the council does have some time to make a final decision on whether to install the sidewalk as part of the project.
“We do have about three more opportunities to decide whether or not we’re going to do it or not. At this point let’s ask the residents at the open house and then we would have to have a public hearing on the project,” Cook said. “And if we’re getting a lot of push back or you guys determine you don’t want to do it at that time, you can pull it or we finish the plans and make it an alternate.”
As far as project costs, Cook said with the sidewalk the project is estimated to cost $744,000 of which $592,000 will be street improvement and sidewalk costs. Of that $592,000, the city will pay $444,000 (75%) and benefiting property owners will be assessed $148,000 (25%) The sidewalk portion of the project is estimated to cost $152,000, which would be paid for fully by the city.
Approximately 80 property owners will be assessed as part of the project. Cook explained 25% of street improvement costs are assessable and the cost breaks down to be $18.41 per assessable front footage. He said the average assessed cost is $1,825, with final assessments subject to construct costs. He reiterated that the sidewalk costs cannot be assessed to property owners since the sidewalk was not petitioned by the property owners.
The next steps in the process include holding an open house on Feb. 16 and then conducting a public hearing and the council authorizing the advertising of bids at the March 1 meeting. If the project continues to move forward, the construction bid would be awarded at the April 5 meeting with an estimated construction period between June through November. The project is expected to take three months to complete.
