Implementing better conservation measures throughout Isanti County remains a priority for the Isanti Soil and Water Conservation District.
During the Isanti County Board meeting June 3, Isanti Soil and Water Conservation District Manager Tiffany Determan presented an update on the district’s programs and initiatives.
Determan said the district has been very vocal about its interest in targeted wetland restoration programs.
“Increased ditching and land use changes is causing the potential for more flooding and water quality degradation, and it’s coming out as major concern in the Rum River One Watershed One plan,” Determan said. “One way to mitigate those issues is to do wetland restorations.”
Determan explained the The Nature Conservancy received $50,000 through a private donation; the donor in turn asked the district if they would be interested in partnering with The Nature Conservancy to support wetland restoration projects. The district is also partnering with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for these projects.
“We’re working together to help to develop and implement this program. $50,000 will be coming in from The Nature Conservancy just for projects, and we’ll be able to use some of our county allocation and state funds to cover staff time to develop this program,” Determan said.
Determan said different areas within Isanti County have been targeted using scientific information and professional knowledge. Determan said landowners within the targeted areas will receive information on the projects and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will help design the restorations.
Another project for the district will be the Green Lake Targeted Watershed Program, partnering with the Anoka Conservation District, the Mille Lacs Conservation District, The Nature Conservancy and the Green Lake Improvement District.
“This winter, we will be getting $280,000 of federal money to do some projects and that has to be matched 40%, so close to $200,000 will be coming from a variety of different state and local sources, and that’s where the Green Lake Improvement District partnership comes in, because they’ll be providing some of the match to this program.”
Determan said the goal of this grant program is the removal of waters from the impaired waters list.
“I don’t know that we can get Green Lake off the impaired waters list, but we can improve the recreational suitability,” Determan said.
With this program, the district will be targeting the North Brook and Wyanett Creek drainage areas as well as the near shore and in-lake areas.
Projects within the North Brook and Wyanett Creek areas include wetland restorations, cover crops, filter strips, water and sediment control basins and feedlot pasture and runoff control. Projects within the near shore and in-lake areas include curlyleaf pondweed control, shoreline stabilization and rainwater infiltration.
Determan said the district and a number of other agencies have been interested in initiating a cover crop program in Isanti County.
“We want to make cover crops a more widely accepted and used practice,” Determan said.
Determan explained the funding will come once again through The Nature Conservancy who received a $90,000 private donation from Cargill. She said county and state funds will also be used to initiate the program over the next three years. She said the goal of the program is 650 acres of demonstration cover crops.
“Ultimately the goal is that we see a change in soil health so that it provides a scientific backup to why it’s beneficial to implement cover crops,” Determan said. “In wanting to show that change, we’ll be bearing soil tests and other outreach activities to help promote the results that we’re seeing, knowing that that will take more time than three years to actually see a change, but this is a good start.”
The first round of implementation will begin in fall 2020 that will include a round of cover crop plantings, soil tests and a soil health field day.
Determan explained the Spectacle Lake focus grant targets the small drainage area of Spectacle Lake. With this grant, the district partnered with the Spectacle Lake Improvement Association and Wyanett Township to implement certain practices to keep the lake healthy. Approximately $93,532 will come from Minnesota’s Legacy Clean Water Fund and $23,383 will come from Wyanett Township, Spectacle Lake Improvement Association and landowners to help fund the project.
The project includes 15,000 square feet of near-shore stormwater treatment and three bioretention basins being placed along Cobalt Circle Northwest.
Determan said the district has been working on a rural outreach plan for a number of years and the district finally has the plan ready to go to be implemented with partnership from the Natural Resource Conservation Service.
The goal of the plan is increased awareness and participation in Soil and Water Conservation District and Natural Resource Conservation Service programs; reduce confusion among landowners; and increase the number of landowners that are willing to adopt conservation practices.
“There’s a huge list of things that are on our outreach plan,” Determan said. “Some of them include sending out surveys just to understand what size properties people have, what type of practices they’re already doing and interested in, but we’re also doing things like sending out a quarterly newsletter and we’ve started Facebook and just general things that we can run concurrently with general soil and water outreach.”
Determan also gave an update on the groundwater conservation plan that is being funded through the Clean Water Fund. The purpose of the plan is to serve as a planning resource that allows decision makers and managers to pursue cost-effective water conservation projects. She said it focuses on larger, commercial buildings with the Isanti City Hall, Anoka-Ramsey Community College Cambridge Campus and most recently the Isanti County Government Center and Oakview buildings being selected to help implement water conservation efforts.
“Water from these campuses comes from the city of Cambridge, which pull drinking water from the Mt. Simon aquifer, which serves like a million people. So it’s really important to practice sustainable use,” Determan said.
To help implement the water conservation program in the government center and Oakview buildings, Determan explained it was a lot of data collection in the beginning, gaining information on inventory of water fixtures; 24 months of utility billing; 24 months of water meter data; staff and visitor information; irrigation layout; flow rate checks and leak detection.
She said based on the data from 2017 and 2018, the government center and Oakview buildings uses an estimated total of 422,572 gallons of water per year. Of those 422,572 gallons of water, 76% of water consumption was through the use of toilets.
“In reality, it’s a pretty low water use per capita of employee. So it’s doing pretty good already,” Determan said.
Determan said priority projects have been identified to help conserve water in the government center and Oakveiw building. Some recommendations given to the county included quarterly leak detection; annual checks of total campus water use; replacement of water-using fixtures with WaterSense or Energy Star certified models and general campus-wide educational efforts.
Chair Greg Anderson thanked Determan and the Soil and Water Conservation District for all their efforts.
“Thank you and the board for all of the fabulous work you’ve been doing for the last few years since you’ve been on board, Tiffany. You’re doing great and you’re obviously passionate about your work and professional work and in your life as a whole as you’ve indicated earlier. You’re very much appreciated, so thank you.”
Commissioner Susan Morris thanked Determan for her dedication.
“Having Tiffany at the Lower St. Croix water meetings has been super valuable, and she’s faithfully there and answers every crazy question I can come up with, so thank you for your partnership with the county,” Morris said. “We really appreciate it.”
Jail inspection
Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk, Jail Administrator Dennis Valentyn and Assistant Jail Administrator Jackie Johnson presented the biennial jail inspection report.
“This is an opportunity to showcase the good work that has been done by Dennis and his staff in the jail,” Caulk said. “As you can see the numbers are good, but there’s always room for improvement.”
Valentyn said the jail inspection took place in April and Isanti County was in total compliance. The facility inspection report was issued by the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
Valentyn explained under mandatory requirements, which looks at 126 elements, the jail had two elements out of compliance.
Valentyn explained the mandatory non-compliance issues were with not holding emergency drills. He said the jail has now done these drills and will do them quarterly, even though they are only mandated to do them annually. He said the other issue was with updating the staffing plan and he has since submitted the updated staffing plan.
Under the essential requirements, which looks at 98 total elements, the jail had two elements out of compliance.
He said the non-compliance with the essential rules has to do with inmate activities and programs. He said this is always on the jail’s inspection report because the physical jail building doesn’t allow it. The other issue was with the fire inspection; not all fire extinguishers were signed off on that they had been checked. He said all fire extinguishers were working; they just hadn’t been officially signed off on by a fire official.
“It’s staff that keeps this going because they’re making sure we’re getting the stuff done that we are supposed to be,” Valentyn said.
Morris congratulated the jail staff on their inspection.
“Well, this remarkable. I remember when I used to waitress and the health inspector would come in and they love to rake you over the coals for any little thing, so to have a complex as huge as you have, with all the stuff that you do, this is remarkable. So congratulations,” Morris said.
