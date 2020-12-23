Light the Lamp LED/Wolf River Electric is planning an expansion project within the city of Isanti.
During the Isanti City Council meeting Dec. 15, the council approved a development and subsidy agreement with Light the Lamp LED/Wolf River Electric, which is a lighting and electrical company currently located in Isanti.
Community Development Director Sheila Sellman explained the Isanti Economic Development Authority owns a 15-acre property on West Dual Boulevard that is a certified shovel-ready site and zoned industrial. The EDA has had the property for sale for $1.
She said Light the Lamp LED/Wolf River Electric is looking to expand and plans to buy 10 acres of the property to develop with two 16,000-square-foot buildings. The city will be selling the 10 acres to the company for a cost of $2. She said the company plans to start out with 35 employees, with the plan to increase to 55 employees with their expansions.
Sellman explained the EDA held a public hearing on the item at its Dec. 1 meeting and there wasn’t any public comment. She said the EDA recommended approval of the sale and for the city to enter into the development and subsidy agreement.
According to the development and subsidy agreement, the value of the two lots being sold are $168,333 each, for a total of $336,666. The value of the subsidy is the difference between the appraisal price and the purchase price, which is $336,664.
The public purpose for granting the subsidy is to create jobs within the city and to increase the city’s tax base.
According to the development and subsidy agreement, the subsidy goals include:
• Developer shall create a minimum of 20 full-time or full-time-equivalent jobs within two years from the date of the agreement.
• All jobs shall meet or exceed state minimum wage requirements.
• Developer shall continue to meet or exceed said employment goals for at least five years after the date of the agreement.
It was noted in the event these requirements are not met, the developer shall pay the city the amount of the subsidy in a single lump sum payment or as otherwise agreed to in writing by the parties.
In other news the council:
• Honored employees with years of service awards: 20 years of service, Dusten Noreen; 15 years of service, Jim Mager and Adam Gau; 10 years of service, Scot Klersy, Josh Becker, Noah Buecksler and Brandon Oliver.
• Approved an ordinance amending the fee schedule to allow for a 50% discount be given to nonprofits renting the park shelters or athletic fields in the city.
• Approved amendments to the city code that reduces water consumption fees by 5% in 2021 and will remain flat through 2023. Water base fees will remain at 2020 levels through 2023. Sewer consumption fees will be reduced 15% in 2021 and remain flat through 2023. Sewer base fees will be reduced by 5% in 2021 and remain flat through 2023.
• Approved a resolution authorizing engineering services for the 2021 pavement management project. It is being proposed to perform pavement management on city streets and bituminous trails located north of Palomino Road, east of Highway 65 and west of Whiskey Road. Bolton & Menk, the city’s engineering firm, was designated as the engineer for the improvement project and will complete all engineering services for a not-to-exceed fee of $52,600.
• Approved a resolution authorizing engineering services for the 2021 storm system maintenance project, as storm system maintenance is being proposed in the west region of the city in 2021. Bolton & Menk, the city’s engineering firm, was designated as the engineer for the improvement project and will complete all engineering services for a not-to-exceed fee of $19,800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.