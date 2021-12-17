While the city of Isanti saw its 2022 property tax rate decrease by 3.17%, its 2022 property tax levy is increasing by 9.8%.
However, during the Isanti City Council meeting Dec. 7, Finance Director Mike Betker told residents during the city’s Truth-in-Taxation hearing they should focus more on the tax rate than the tax levy. Following Betker’s presentation, the council adopted the final 2022 budget and property tax levy.
“In the end, we know we’re successful with fiscal management when see small and steady increases or decreases in the tax rate over time,” Betker said. “Basically if you’ve got double digit increases or decreases in the tax rate, you’ve probably missed something in planning, probably several years prior.”
Betker feels explaining the tax rate gives residents a better understanding of the city’s budgets.
“To understand what your taxes are going to be, you need to know not just the levy but you also need to know what the market value is for the city. Those two numbers together give you the tax rate: levy divided by the tax capacity or the adjusted market value,” Betker said. “The tax rate is also a lot better tool to be focusing on than the levy because it gives you a better opportunity to compare between cities and compare between years. If you want to see where you sit against your counterparts and the other cities you’re competing against, tax rate is the way to do it. Spending time looking at the levy isn’t going to be particularly helpful without a lot more information.”
Betker explained components of a municipal budget include operating revenues and expenses; intergovernmental revenue and expenses; capital projects; and capital maintenance and replacement.
The proposed final property tax levy is $3.3 million and reflects an increase in the taxable market value for 2022 of 10.83%. The levy is composed of the general fund, $2.15 million; capital maintenance, $451,900; street construction, $295,000; Economic Development Authority, $98,038; abatement levy, $13,763; 2014 general obligation tax abatement bond, $223,821; and 2014 general obligation improvement bond, $49,239.
The proposed final property tax rate is 58.48%, a decrease of 3.17% from 2021 and a decrease of 26.53% from the 2018 tax rate of 79.6%. The 15-year average tax rate from 2007 through 2021 is 67.08%
The general fund revenues and expenditures were set at $4.3 million. The largest expenses for the city includes police administration, $1.9 million; financial administration, $592,271; highways, streets and roads, $424,054; parks, recreation and culture, $406,921; building inspection administration, $278,382; and fire protection, $273,600.
Betker explained general fund expenditures have been adjusted based on prior year actual costs, current year expenditures through October, actual maintenance agreements and contracted costs. All wages include a 3% cost of living adjustment for 2022 and include the necessary step increases, where applicable. Dental insurance, worker’s compensation, property/liability/volunteer insurance, and life/accidental death and dismemberment insurance have all been adjusted to reflect premiums paid in 2021 and any necessary inflationary factor was applied. Health insurance premiums increased, depending on plan structure, between 8.8% and 11.5%.
Future home of Police Department
The council approved the purchase of the property at 901 E. Dual Blvd. NE, Isanti, owned by Hobby Farms, in the amount of $1.51 million. The funds for the purchase will come from the proceeds from the sale of the fire station and the old liquor store building. The close of the purchase and sale will be completed by Dec. 17.
The plan for the building will be to house the Isanti Police Department. The Police Department is currently located at 401 First Ave. NW in a building that’s shared with the Isanti Fire District.
The council had previously discussed the purchase of this property in closed sessions on July 6, July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 7, Sept. 21 and Oct. 5.
As part of the purchase agreement, the city agrees to lease the property to Hobby Farms from the date of closing through June 30, 2022, for a cost of $2,000 per month. Following this date, Hobby Farms will have an option to extend the lease for up to two additional months, on a month-by-month basis.
“But it would end definitively by Aug. 31 and the building would be empty, and not just ours, but also ours to use, at that point,” Betker said.
