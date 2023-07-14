Isanti City Police Chief Travis Muyres fires his gun to start the next Outhouse Race.
The top two finishers of the final turtle race of the day both won a bicycle. The winners are, from left, Kinley Bjorklund and Ellery Lind.
The Turtle Races brought out competitors of all shapes and sizes.
Lydia Roberts had a surprise — a dry roll of toilet paper — that she produced from behind her back to show to Isanti Ambassador Joselynn Richter.
Lydia Roberts was not afraid to get in the “muck” to find the corncob at the Isanti Outhouse Races.
It’s a dirty job, but someone has to do it, Isanti Ambassador Sophia Williams learned.
This outhouse was disqualified for swerving left of center at the start of the race.
The winners of this year’s Outhouse Races was the team from Embrace Orthodontics. The members of the team are, from left, Austen Nielsen, Matt Sievers, Hannah Haight and Clare Tralle.
The second place team in the Outhouse Races was the Isanti Junior Ambassadors.
The team from DW Companies in Cambridge took third place in the Outhouse Races.
The city of Isanti featured a number of events on its downtown streets on Saturday, July 8.
Isanti held its annual Turtle Races and Outhouse Races while also hosting a number of local vendors and a variety of street events.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.