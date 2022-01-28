Since December 2010, the city of Isanti has had a partnership agreement with the East Central Regional Library to have an outreach library inside Isanti City Hall, and that partnership will continue.
During the Isanti City Council meeting Jan. 18, the council renewed its agreement with the East Central Regional Library for the outreach library through 2022.
The outreach library is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday inside Isanti City Hall. The outreach library provides adult, teen, and children’s fiction and nonfiction books along with books on CD and movies on DVD. Patrons may also request specific items to be delivered to the outreach library and ask the on-site librarian about digital services, including downloadable e-books, e-audio and magazines.
Assistant Director of the East Central Regional Library Rachel Howell appreciates the support of the city.
“I want to thank you, as I do every year, on behalf of East Central Regional Library, for all of your support for the library and the library services that we provide, now for more than a decade here at City Hall,” Howell said. “We gratefully appreciate the partnership that East Central and the city have to provide library service here.”
Howell said services at the Isanti outreach site have pretty much returned to normal.
“By the end of the year, we were much closer to back to normal,” Howell said. “We had returned to four full hours of service a week here at City Hall and our visitation numbers and check-outs of materials come closer to what we were seeing pre-pandemic.”
Howell said through December 2021, the Isanti outreach library provided just over 120 hours of service and saw close to 1,040 visitors, with those visitors checking out just over 1,300 materials.
“Much increased over 2020,” Howell said. “Still not quite back to pre-pandemic, but we’re getting much closer.”
Howell said in 2020, the Isanti outreach site had just over 800 visitors, but in 2019, the Isanti outreach site had approximately 2,000 visitors.
Howell said the reference librarian in Isanti, Tim Olson, answered just over 600 reference questions in 2021.
“By comparison, he only helped with about 250 the previous year,” Howell said. “So folks are slowly but surely starting to feel more comfortable with coming back out.”
Council Member Paul Bergley said the Friends of the Isanti Area Library are working to replace the library drop-off box outside City Hall, since it’s deteriorating. Isanti City Administrator Josi Wood mentioned the city is also working with the Friends group to get the drop-off box replaced.
“I love the library here,” Isanti Mayor Jeff Johnson said. “The community loves the library here. The only thing I would say is you have to keep Tim (the outreach librarian) and there’s no quarrels I have. I love it here. My daughter got her first library card right here.”
City not delaying opening of Thunder Brothers Brewery
During public comment, Johnson addressed some inaccurate information being posted on social media that accuses the city of Isanti of delaying Thunder Brothers Brewery from opening in its new location.
Thunder Brothers Brewery, owned by Warren and Brett Thunstrom, is currently remodeling inside its new location at 801 Highway 65 NE, Isanti. The leased building that Thunder Brothers Brewery is moving into is owned by the CBD Joint and is located just north of County Road 5 in Isanti, on the west side of Highway 65.
Back in September, the council approved a conditional use permit for Thunder Brothers Brewery to move to its new location.
“I’m seeing on social media that it’s being said the city of Isanti is giving Thunder Brothers Brewery a hard time on their new location,” Johnson said. “So seeing that on social media – you guys all know that I don’t play the social media games – but I will sit in the weeds and watch what happens, and I saw that and it caught my eye, because we know that’s not true at all.”
Johnson said after seeing the posts on social media he called Wood and asked her to check with the city’s building inspector and with city licensing to see if there were any snafus on the city’s end.
“Come to find out, it was the state of Minnesota, not the city of Isanti,” Johnson said. “So the state of Minnesota was snafuing the Thunder Brothers Brewery, it was nothing to do with the city.”
Johnson said after trying to get a hold of Warren Thunstrom this past week, he talked with him earlier in the day.
“This morning, verbatim, Warren’s words were, ‘It’s not the city, it’s the state, and some of the things we just find kind of hogwash that they’re picking on us about,’” Johnson said.
