With a focus on literacy, Isanti Primary School students are showing great progression utilizing the services of Reading Corps members and reading interventions.
Isanti Primary School Principal Shane Dordal presented on the benefits of the Reading Corps and Tier 2 interventions during the Cambridge-Isanti School Board meeting Feb. 18.
“Our showcase is actually on Tier 2 supports, which is helping our students be outstanding readers and reading at grade level,” Dordal said. “We know the importance of literacy, we know the importance of reading, and that is something we take full support in and completely realize the foundational pieces that Cambridge and Isanti primaries have and all schools, but especially at our schools.”
Dordal recognized Reading Corps member Robyn Slusher; academic coach Ann Guldseth; teacher interventionist Mike Bonach and Title 1 instructional assistant Simone Cole during the showcase.
“All these people play an instrumental part in what I want to showcase and share with you tonight,” Dordal said.
Dordal described the benefits of having the Reading Corps at IPS.
“They focus on a group of students that need that little extra scoop, I call it; that little extra scoop of support to help a student get to their reading level or at grade level. And it’s a literacy support we have at IPS. As a matter of fact, we have them at all K-5 buildings,” Dordal said. “It was launched in 2003, and Reading Corps has been a great partner with Cambridge-Isanti Schools and many other members and school districts in the state of Minnesota, which realistically has helped over 2,000 students with their reading.”
Reading Corps is about providing individualized support.
“Reading Crops really provides those 1:1 interventions of really working with the student. I use the word ‘competency’ and also ‘confidence.’ That’s what we want to build in our students so that they become better readers and helping them understand those phonic skills that really are important for them to stretch words out and then focus on the sight words also,” Dordal said. “They progress-monitor our students; they give a reading prompt to find out how they’re growing from week to week, from month to month. They’re collaborating constantly with our teachers and myself on the student’s growth and progression or regression. Progress is what we’re hoping for, but if there’s regression, we need to find out what else we can do to help support their reading.”
Dordal mentioned this year each K-5 principal has become a Reading Corps internal coach. He said it has helped him really grow as a leader and has helped him better understand the types of literacy interventions that are put in place to help students grow.
Even though the primary schools are currently in-person learning, no matter what teaching model the district was in, the interventions were still taking place.
“Tier 2 did not stop when we were in hybrid or when we were in distance learning; it still took place,” Dordal said. “Mr. (Mike) Bonach, Simone (Cole), Robyn (Slusher), all were doing Google Meets even through distance learning with students. Some of the students were at day care centers, some of the students were at home, some of them were at grandma and grandpa’s house, and we still had those opportunities.”
Dordal said packets were also being sent home to students, especially to those students who didn’t have access to the internet.
Dordal said approximately 437 students at IPS are receiving some form of Tier 2 support. He noted Slusher and Reading Corps member Barb Bishop each work with 17 students each day; Bonach works with 30 students each day and Cole works with 40 students.
“You really want 80% of the students at Tier 1, 10-15 in Tier 2, 5% in that Tier 3; we’re at 23% of our students in Tier 2, which is typically 10-15%,” Dordahl said. “We’re more than that for a reason because we want to be able to move those students and get back to that Tier 1, so we are really heavy at that end. But I’m proud of that because we’re seeing kids that need that support.”
As part of the presentation, pictures of students doing their reading interventions were showcased.
“These pictures are great in so many ways but tells a story,” Dordal said. “You see the kids — they’re wearing their masks, they’re actively learning and engaged. You can see how the table is set up a little bit so that we can use some of that small group work with the students so that they’re learning from each other also.”
Bonach said during distance learning, he was working with 14 students and Cole was working with 15 students through Google Meets, and Bonach had seven other students and Cole had five other students they worked with with videos.
Dordal said he is pleased with the progress being shown at IPS through the Reading Corps programs and the Tier 2 interventions.
“I can’t be more proud of the direction we’re going at IPS for our students. I know that the students are feeling confident. I know that they’re feeling loved and cared for and that’s why they’re excelling the way they do,” Dordal said. “And we’re showing you numbers and that’s quantitative data, but the qualitative data is the smiles under these masks, the hugs I see in the hallways still and the high-fives, and it’s just been a really, really good school year even though we’ve been going out of different models.”
School Board recognition week
Superintendent Nate Rudolph acknowledged Feb. 22-26 as School Board Appreciation Week through the Minnesota School Board Association.
“This is a special month for us and we appreciate each and every one of you,” Rudolph said. “It is Minnesota School Board Association Recognition Month, and so tonight we’ve passed out certificates of appreciation to each of our board members, and we know that nothing in our organization happens without the support, without the dialogue and without the guidance of this group here. Each and every one of you are committed to our students and our families in your own personal ways and we are so appreciative.
“Tonight before we were able to have just a little bit of time to reflect and recognize that not only is it your efforts and your commitments and your sacrifice to be on this board, but it’s also your families. We just want to pause and recognize and thank each of you for the outstanding and courageous leadership that you have and that you present to us,” Rudolph added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.