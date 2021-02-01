Those wishing to use a metal detector on property within the city of Isanti may be able to do so in the future by signing a waiver and abiding by certain conditions.
During the Isanti City Council meeting Jan. 19, the council postponed a decision on a metal detecting policy waiver and release that would permit members of the public to metal detect on city property under certain rules and regulations until its Feb. 2 meeting.
City Administrator Josi Wood said the city sought information from other cities who may have metal detecting policies, but didn’t have much assistance with that request. She said she found one city who had a waiver process to allow metal detecting on city property.
Wood said she drafted a metal detecting policy waiver and release all under one document for a member of the public to sign if they wish to metal detect on city property. She said the council should note, under No. 4, it states the person will “agree to follow all state and federal laws including but not limited to not detecting on or near any sacred area or area having archaeological importance.”
Wood said Legacy Park has one area that qualifies as a sacred area and having archaeological importance, noting when the park was being developed in 2012, the trails had to go around that significant area in the park. She said she also asked City Engineer Jason Cook if he knew of any other areas and he indicated he wasn’t aware of any.
“However, we’ve never really researched it either, so putting that in there, hopefully people will do their research on their own,” Wood said.
Wood said the document also is considered a waiver of liability. Under No. 6, the document states: “I understand and agree that neither the city nor any person acting on behalf of the city, may be held liable in any way for any event which occurs in connection with this activity which may result in harm, death, injury or other damage to me. This waiver of liability does not waive liability for any injuries that I obtain as the result of willful, wanton or intentional misconduct by the city or any person acting on behalf of the city.”
Mayor Jeff Johnson said he’d like to talk more to the man who requested to metal detect on city property.
“I’d like to get a hold of the gentleman, I think even before we made a move on it, to see specifically what he’s looking for to make sure we cover our bases,” Johnson said.
Wood said some people might metal detect for just the fun of it, similar to geocaching, where they try to find an object and then leave it there for the next person.
Council Member Steve Lundeen said the city doesn’t want someone digging where there are gas, utility, electricity lines and phone lines. Lundeen said the council should ask the man who brought the request to meet with the council.
“I guess the best thing is for him to come in here and he can answer questions and maybe guide him,” Lundeen said.
In other action the council:
• Approved a special event permit for the city to hold four downtown street dances. The dances will be held June 19 featuring Bad Jack; July 17 featuring The Farmer’s Daughters; Aug. 7 featuring Skitzo Fonic; and Sept. 11 featuring Good For Gary. The dances will be held from 7-11 p.m. at the intersection of First Avenue and Main Street.
• Approved operation of the compost site. The compost site will open for the season on April 20 and run through Nov. 7. The site will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-7 p.m. (or until sunset); Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.; and the first and last three Sundays of the season (April 25, May 2, May 9, Oct. 24, Oct. 31, Nov. 7) from noon to 5 p.m. The site will be open to the public for residential yard waste, including grass clippings and leaves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.