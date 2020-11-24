Plans to keep the new liquor store construction project for the city of Isanti have been slightly delayed after the council postponed a decision relating to the engineering and architectural services proposal.
During the Isanti City Council meeting Nov. 17, following discussion, the council postponed a resolution for the proposal until its Dec. 1 meeting.
At the previous City Council meeting on Nov. 4, the council purchased two parcels for a new municipal liquor store. The parcels are located on land east of O’Reilly Auto Parts, to the east of Sixth Avenue Northeast.
City Engineer Jason Cook, from Bolton & Menk, presented a proposal for engineering services for the building and site design of the proposed new municipal liquor store to be located at 10 Sixth Ave. SE, Isanti. He said the proposed parking lot and 11,750-square-foot building will meet city zoning requirements.
Cook said Bolton & Menk is proposing to perform the site design, project management, construction surveying and construction inspection needed to facilitate the completion of the proposed parking lot and utility extension for the new liquor store building.
Cook said the firm proposes to complete the site design and specifications, through bidding, for an hourly, not to exceed fee of $35,000. The firm also proposes to complete site construction, staking, project management and site inspection services for an hourly, not to exceed fee of $30,000.
Cook said Bolton & Menk proposed to bring in Brunton Architects onto the project team to perform the building design through construction. Their proposed scope of work and lump fee includes cost estimating, interior design, structural, mechanical, plumbing electrical and fire sprinkling design services from per-design to project construction and project close-out.
Brunton Architects & Engineers is proposing a lump sum fee of $192,000 to perform their duties. Assumptions made in determining the scope of Brunton Architect’s fees included:
• Prefabricated concrete walls will be used to reduce project cost and engineering design costs.
• A non-pitched deck roll will be used as the base design. It was noted a pitched metal roof would add approximately $300,000 in total project cost and require space inside the building to be taken up by typically roof mounted equipment, such as HVAC.
Council Member Steve Lundeen said he didn’t agree with the $300,000 estimate for the pitched roof and argued that the HVAC equipment could be placed elsewhere besides the roof.
“A flat roof in Minnesota is not a designed building roof,” Lundeen said.
Mayor Jeff Johnson also questioned the architect’s design proposal.
“I would lean on Councilman Lundeen because he does this day in and day out,” Johnson said. “I do know for a fact, personally, that a pitched roof would be better than a flat roof in Minnesota. I know for a fact he’s not wrong about that.”
Lundeen and Johnson both said there are a lot of things they would like to discuss more in detail about the proposal from Bronton & Architects.
Finance Director Mike Betker informed the council the city should be going out for bids for the project in February, so the bid is awarded by March or April to get the best pricing. But he also said the council should be comfortable with the proposals and process, so they shouldn’t rush any decision.
Cook said the city could go out for bids for architectural services, but there would be a fee for putting together that bid package.
He also mentioned between the fee proposal from Bolton & Menk and the fee proposal from Bronton & Architects, the total is less than what was budgeted for, by approximately 20%.
“This topic of a pitched roof or not, that dollar amount is not included in their numbers, so they weren’t attempting to jack up the price to get more money. If anything, the numbers are almost sounding as though it would be not recommended to do it or to pay them that money,” Cook said.
Johnson recommend postponing a decision.
“My recommendation to the council would be that we just postpone this, and the reason for that is I don’t think I’m the only one sitting here that’s saying postpone this. The reason for this is I think there could be other options, Mr. Cook,” Johnson said. “And I’m not flawing you, by all means, I just think that we were all in agreement that we wanted this to be done fairly and at a reasonable amount of building this, and this just blew me out of the water by seeing this.
“We got to make sure we get this right. And I’m not saying it’s you, and I’m not pointing a finger at you, and I’m not blaming you, but this just doesn’t look right,” Johnson added.
In other news, the council approved a resolution for the sale of Economic Development Authority land east of UPS as UPS plans to expand its existing facility, located at 500 East Dual Blvd. The city attorney and UPS are negotiating the details, with a sales price of $165,000. The city attorney recommend the EDA deed their land to the city and the city will work out the subdivision-land combination with UPS.
