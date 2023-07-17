police.jpg

According to a report from the Isanti City Police, on July 15 at approximately 9:03 a.m. Isanti Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Buckskin St SE to take a dog bite report.

The homeowner reported he was in his garage and was bitten by a neighbor’s dog described as a Great Dane. The victim sustained puncture wounds from the bite.

  
