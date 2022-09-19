As the war in Ukraine continues, Lee Scheumann, pastor of Oxlip Evangelical Free Church in Isanti, continues to help.
Scheumann mentioned all that he has been able to do since April, including the nonprofit he started and the support he has been able to give.
“I have set up a nonprofit, Hand in Hand Together Logistics,” he said. “Since May 17, we’ve dispatched four containers [to Ukraine].”
A 40-foot container is packed full of medical supplies, fire equipment, nonperishable food, clothes, and much more. Scheumann has volunteers from his church and other churches in the area come to a small warehouse every Monday to pack and organize supplies before they are placed in the container and shipped to Poland.
“These things go from here to the rail yards, to Montreal, Montreal to Poland. Then they get unloaded,” Scheumann said.
Prior to the war, Scheumann had shipped roughly three containers a year to support churches in Ukraine, but in these times of emergency, he has been able to provide much more.
All of the connections Scheumann built started 25 years ago. In 1997 he was invited to teach classes at a Bible school in Zaporzhzhye for two weeks at a time, three years in a row. One student approached him about opening a church in Melitopol, asking for his assistance.
Since then, Scheumann has been building friendships and has visited Ukraine multiple times over the years.
He visited in October 2021, not realizing the country would be shaken by war just months later.
“I can’t do anything about it,” Scheumann said. “I certainly feel bad for my friends.”
While sending supplies across the world can be difficult, Scheumann understands how to work through the challenges.
“Anything like this, (delivering of supplies) it really runs on trusted relationships,” he said.
He said if things get lost in transit, there is nothing you can do once it’s in another country.
“I had a lot of the connections, but what happened was, with the war everything got disrupted; in other words, the people that I wanted to send things to had to relocate and we had to reestablish things,” Scheumann said.
Currently there are five locations that products are being rotated to. It takes about four weeks to get supplies to Poland, and six to seven weeks total, to get the supplies distributed.
Those living in the city of Lviv, Ukraine, are the main recipients of the supplies.
Scheumann was also able to give an update on some of his friends that have been experiencing the war first-hand.
“I have some contact with individuals who are in Russian-occupied places, which has gotten really hard. The Russians have taken over the internet, they have taken over kind of the global services, so things are strained,” he said.
Scheumann mentioned the city of Melitopol, which he visited, befriended the mayor, and planned to send supplies to. The city had a population of 150,000 and now has dropped to 60,000.
“People that I have contact with through some of the churches, they simply have chosen to stay, which is, ‘OK, yeah, I think that’s what Christ calls us to do,’” he said.
Although some cities contain a large population, they are still under Russian control.
“Most recently natural gas has been cut off, but they still have electricity,” Scheumann said.
He also mentioned a pastor friend of his was arrested and held in Russian custody for a week simply for holding a prayer gathering in a city square.
Scheumann’s friend of 27 years, Leonid, shared in an email on March 30 what he and his family were going through.
“Now it is too difficult to do this (help others) because there are Russian soldiers, several banks gone, mobile net doesn’t work, there is no electricity often. My key people were attacked by soldiers. My sisters Olga and Helen, were beaten. Russian soldiers took away their mobile phones,” Leonid wrote to Scheumann.
At the time, his family was sleeping in an underground compartment and only came out for periods of time during the day.
As of now, Leonid has decided to dedicate his time to support others, despite what he’s been through.
“He’s doing fine,” Sheumann said. “He’s kind of shuttling back and forth delivering humanitarian aid.”
Looking into the future state of Ukraine, Scheumann has no plans to stop sending supplies.
“As long as the need is there, and frankly the need is going to be there for several years. Let’s put it this way, the need existed before the war was there,” Scheumann said.
He will soon be collecting winter clothing to send overseas. If readers would like to donate or help in any other way, contact Scheumann at leescheumann@gmail.com or donate to Hand in Hand Logistics, 26558 Verdin St. NW, Isanti, MN 55040.
