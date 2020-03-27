The city of Isanti is optimistic its three summer street dances will go on as scheduled.
During the Isanti City Council meeting March 17, the council approved a special event request for the city to hold three street dances featuring different genres of bands.
“Again this summer we have some fun events going on, including the street dances,” said City Administrator Josi Wood.
All dances will be held from 7-11 p.m. at the intersection of First Avenue and Main Street in downtown Isanti. The dance on Saturday, June 20, will feature The Farmer’s Daughters; Saturday, July 18, will feature Brother Ferris; and Saturday, Aug. 8, will feature The Brat Pack.
“I’m not a country music fan, but The Farmer’s Daughters is really good,” noted Council Member Steve Lundeen.
The estimated number of people to be in attendance at each dance is between 500 and 1,000. A beer wagon, food vendors and non-food vendors will be present at each dance. Alcohol sales will be monitored through the use of wristbands and law enforcement.
All dances are free to the public and parking for the event will be located at Isanti City Hall, the public lot behind Isanti Custom Meats and the Post Office and some street parking. Main Street from the railroad tracks to Second Avenue Northwest as well as First Avenue Northwest from City Hall to the alley behind Isanti Custom Meats and the Post Office will be closed during the events.
Should the weather not cooperate for any of the events, the event will be canceled, with the cancellation being announced as early as possible. The public is encouraged to watch for cancellations on the city’s website, www.cityofisanti.us, and the city of Isanti Facebook page.
BMX Race For Life, Gold Cup Qualifier
Rum River BMX Community Outreach Director Larry Merchlewitz approached the council for a special event permit to host a Race for Life and the Gold Cup Qualifier. Merchlewitz explained the Race for Life, which was scheduled for April 4, has been rescheduled to June 26. The Race for Life is an event where proceeds benefit children with leukemia.
Merchlewitz explained the Gold Cup Qualifier is a race where riders can earn regional points. Currently in Minnesota three tracks are awarded the Gold Cup Qualifier, with the Rum River BMX track in Isanti being one of those locations. The Gold Cup Qualifier was originally scheduled for April 5, but has been postponed until June 27.
“Mankato is hosting the regional championships this year, so we are expecting to draw a lot of people in for the Gold Cup Qualifier,” Merchlewitz said.
Merchlewitz explained the state qualifier for the state championship series will be held June 28 at Rum River BMX.
“This will be a big weekend for us,” Merchlewitz said. “We will be drawing in a lot more people, so we’ll also be having camping that weekend. So it’s going to be a lot more people coming to the city that weekend and we should draw a lot more revenue.”
Wood said the state qualifying race event on June 28 will have its own special event permit, since camping will be allowed for that event.
Isanti City Hall closes to public
Isanti Mayor Jeff Johnson declared the city of Isanti to be in a local state of emergency, and on March 17, the council approved the city’s emergency management director and the city administrator to operate under the city’s emergency management pandemic plan.
This emergency declaration allows the city to continue planning the emergency response to the COVID-19 crisis as well as authorizing further collaborative planning with partners outside of the city, such as Isanti County Emergency Management, Isanti Fire District and Allina Health.
“We have no confirmed cases of the virus as of today, March 17, 2020, in the city or the county of Isanti. However, I hate to say it, but more than likely, that will change,” Johnson said. “We are very fortunate to have highly skilled medical facilities, outstanding law enforcement officers and emergency responders working closely with the Isanti County Public Health Department and the Minnesota Department of Health. However, these agencies will be taking their own precautions as well for safety and the mitigating the spread of the virus. ... With no vaccinations available at this time, governing bodies across the state and the county are working together to slow the spread of the virus down. Along with many other cities across the state, the city of Isanti has decided to close city hall and the police department to the public effective Wednesday, March 18, through Friday, March 27. At that time, we will re-evaluate and determine extending the dates if needed. In the coming days and weeks, we will learn more about the impacts of COVID-19 on our community. ... I, as well as the city and council, thank you for working together to ensure the safety of everybody.”
Lundeen encouraged the public to not to panic.
“I don’t want people to panic any more than they already are, in my opinion. We need to due our diligence by washing our hands, keeping our distances, if you know someone who has it, stay away from them, if you’re sick stay home, don’t go to work,” Lundeen said. “Gov. Walz is doing everything he can to ease the financial crunch that is to come upon people. I want you people to know that I want to do what’s best for our community, as our staff, as does council members, as possible, but I don’t want everybody to go into a full blown panic ... Please continue to live. We can’t quit living because of this, but we ought to take these precautions.”
