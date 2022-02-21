When anyone walks through the main entrance of the Isanti Ice Arena, one of the first things they see are the two plaques.
The plaques honor David Johnson, who spearheaded the creation of the ice arena, and his son David Johnson II, who helped keep the arena moving forward.
Kevin Johnson, David Sr.’s son and David Jr.’s brother, does not need to see those plaques to remember his family’s involvement with the only ice arena in Isanti County.
“I guess it’s my turn to put the effort into the building,” said Kevin Johnson, who sits on the arena’s board of directors.
And Johnson knows the effort will be formidable to keep the arena functioning.
The biggest issue facing the Isanti Ice Arena is the unique geothermal heating and cooling system that was installed when the building opened in January of 1998. The system was expected to last roughly 20 years, which means it needs to be replaced soon.
“Today the system serves our needs,” Johnson said. “But our maintenance costs are substantial, and they aren’t going to get any cheaper. From what I understand, we have some compressor issues, we’ve got issues with the old refrigerant.”
The arena also wants to have ice year-round, and the geothermal system is less adept at creating ice in the summer than it is in the winter.
“It has worked over the years, but it’s just not strong enough to support summer ice, and the ice in the winter is acceptable, but not great,” Johnson said.
Cal Miska, who took over as the arena’s general manager in September, said the arena could differentiate itself from other arena by staying open year-round.
“If we have a year-round arena, we’ll have people from other areas come to us because their arenas are not open year-round,” he said. “Pine City does not have ice in the summer, and neither does St. Francis – and North Branch doesn’t have an arena at all.
“When you have ice in your hometown, you’re not driving down to the Cities to train. We have everything people need to train, whether it’s a skating treadmill or a shooting area. As long as we’re open, and as long as kids in this area want to pursue their hockey dreams, this will work.”
But switching to a more conventional heating and cooling system will cost roughly $650,000. And locating the funding for the new system underscores a situation unique to the arena: It is not sponsored or underwritten by any local government entity.
Johnson said the work his family and the community put into the arena from its inception is proof that the surrounding area supports the arena and its goals.
“When we first started, it really took a lot of effort to first build this building,” he said. “I know that there were several construction companies in this area who put their crews on this facility and helped build it at no cost. There were a number of people who donated their time and talent to build it.
“We need to push and find a way through this. If this wasn’t do-able, I wouldn’t be wasting my time doing it.”
Currently the sale of ice time is the primary source of revenue for the arena; the cost of ice time during the season during peak hours is set at $230 per hour, with discounts for times in less demand.
The primary user of the facility is the Cambridge-Isanti youth hockey program, followed by the boys and girls high school programs, then the Rum River Mallards, a junior hockey team that plays in the U.S. Premier Hockey League.
The facility also receives money from sales of concessions and a pro shop, and it also offers birthday parties and other special events.
“We want to create tournaments to produce revenue, and we’d like to offer weekly skates,” Miska said. “We’re starting to put together some ideas for summer programs; now we’re filling the schedule with other events.”
While COVID-19 caused the arena to lose revenue, both Johnson and Miska believe the arena can generate enough revenue to break even.
“Look at the arena when it’s packed – and think about all of the people who use this arena,” Miska said. “If everyone who uses the arena would help us in some way, we can get this done.”
Johnson also has reached out to state legislators looking for help, and the arena has started a GoFundMe page titled, “Help save the Isanti Ice Arena” that hopes to raise $300,000.
The GoFundMe site is at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-the-isanti-ice-arena.
“Is the arena going to fail? No. Will we eventually figure this out? Yes,” Johnson said. “We’re hoping by the spring of 2023, we will have the resources to upgrade the rink.
“I’m hoping we can find 300 people to give us the $1,000 each to get us where we need to be.”
