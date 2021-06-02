Those who enjoy car shows should head to Isanti on June 5 and Aug. 7.
Special event permits for the BMC British Auto Car Show and the Rum River Rods 11th annual Summer Spectacular Car Show were approved during the Isanti City Council meeting May 18.
The BMC British Auto Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 5 at their location at 44 East Dual Blvd., Isanti. Organizers are expecting 75 people for the event. Show cars will be parked on the premises; spectators will park along both side of East Dual Boulevard.
Rum River Rods Car Show
The Rum River Rods Summer Spectacular Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 7 along Main Street in downtown Isanti, with an approximate attendance of 300 to 500 people.
Road closures are being requested along Main Street from the railroad tracks, west to Fourth Avenue; one block north and south to Second Avenue and First Avenue. The event will precede the downtown Isanti street dance and will utilize the same road blocks and restrooms. Speakers and a public address system will be used during the event.
Event staff and volunteers will be responsible for cleaning up waste on the property after the event, ahead of the street dance setup.
There is no cost to spectators to attend the event. There is a $10 per-registration cost for those who wish to have a car in the car show. There will also be craft, die cast car and swap vendors, a 50/50 raffle, food vendors, a pie eating contest and a muffler rap contest. There will also be dash plaques for the first 100 registered cars and custom built trophys. For more information search for the Rum River Rods on Facebook or contact Lee at 651-895-4381 or Nick at 651-983-4887.
The Rum River Rods will also have weekly car shows on the second and fourth Wednesdays from June through August at the Isanti VFW, 410 Railroad Ave. SE.
