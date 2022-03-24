The Isanti Fire District’s fire calls increased by 100 from 2020 to 2021.
During the Isanti City Council meeting Tuesday, March 15, Isanti Fire Chief Al Jankovich presented the 2021 annual report, with statistics provided through Dec. 31, 2021.
The Isanti Fire District has 29 firefighters with 190 total years of service and an average of seven years of service. Jankovich, who has been with the Isanti Fire District for 23 years, said a few new firefighters have joined the district since the end of 2021.
The Isanti Fire District responded to 1,134 fire calls in 2021 and serves 157 square miles with 6,388 households and a total population of 16,604. The Isanti Fire District serves all of the city of Isanti, Athens Township and Oxford Township. It serves sections of Bradford, Isanti, Spencer Brook and Stanford townships.
The 1,134 calls in 2021 are broken down by service area as follows:
Athens: 160.
Bradford: 167.
City of Isanti: 538.
Isanti: 80.
Mutual Aid calls: 17.
Oxford: 44.
Spencer Brook: 33.
Stanford: 95.
“Last year in total we had 1,134 runs compared to 1,034 last year,” Jankovich said. “So we had an increase of 100 runs in just one year, so it’s increasing quite a bit.”
Of the 1,134 runs the Isanti Fire District had in 2021, 795 of them (70.1%) were calls relating to rescue and emergency medical services. The next highest type of calls were good intent calls, with 129 them (11.4%). Some examples of good intent calls include a situation where Isanti Fire is dispatched, but then canceled en route; there was no incident found on arrival at the dispatch address; or someone called in an authorized controlled burning.
Specific to the 538 calls the fire district responded to in the city of Isanti, the majority were rescue and emergency medical service calls, where the district responded to 392 of those calls (72.9%).
Jankovich explained the firefighters attended over 30 trainings in 2021 that included building construction/collapse; emergency vehicle operations; emotional health; hoseline operations; water rescue; confined space entry; map reading; live burns; and hazard communications.
Jankovich explained the fire district had a 2021 budget of $650,033. In 2021 the district received $60,394 in grant income and $2,483 in donation income.
For 2022, the fire district’s overall budget is $700,208, of which $273,081 is the city of Isanti’s contribution, which pays for 39% of the district’s overall budget.
“The city pays 39% of our overall budget, and when we look at the runs that we run on, 47% of our runs are in the city of Isanti,” Jankovich said. “So you pay 39% of our budget and you account for 47% of the runs.”
The Isanti Fire District has three fire stations. It leases Station 1 located at 401 First Ave. NW, Isanti; owns Station 2 located at 4891 County Road 5 NW, Isanti; and owns Station 3 located at 4243 269th Ave. NE, Isanti. All three stations are equipped with engine trucks and tankers.
Isanti Mayor Jeff Johnson explained the Isanti Fire District has not yet bought Station 1 from the city of Isanti, but it’s in the works.
“But I look forward to that, to you growing and spreading your wings; you’re doing a heck of a job, chief,” Johnson said.
Jankovich said the Isanti Fire District appreciates all the support it receives.
“And we appreciate you all and the city and everybody,” Jankovich said. “We have a great community that really appreciates us.”
In other action the council:
• Approved a gambling premise permit application for gambling activities for the Isanti County Sportsmen Club to conduct lawful gambling at Thunder Brothers Brewery (801 Highway 65, Isanti).
• Approved a special event permit application for the Rum River BMX to host the Race for Life and DK Gold Cup Qualifier. The event will take place April 29 through May 1 at the Isanti Indoor Arena.
• Accepted a letter of resignation for Parks Recreation and Events coordinator Alyssa Olson.
