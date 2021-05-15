The city is of Isanti is considering a few different options for a new home for the Isanti Police Department.
With the construction of a new municipal liquor store, the plan was for the Police Department to move into the former liquor store building, located at 400 W. Dual Blvd., along County Road 5, once the new liquor store was completed. The Police Department is currently located at 401 First Ave. NW in a building that’s shared with the Isanti Fire District.
However, during a special meeting of the council on April 13, Mayor Jeff Johnson said the city should look into other options for the Police Department, such as the former Hobby Farms building, located between Ever Cat Fuels and NHH Roofing, along East Dual Boulevard. According to Isanti County tax records, the building is owned by Hobby Farms Plus Inc. out of Bethel.
During the Isanti City Council meeting May 4, the council approved a resolution authorizing an appraisal of the former Hobby Farms building at a cost not to exceed $3,500. The resolution states, “the owner of parcel 16.090.0102 has indicated a willingness to consider a sale and provided staff verbal consent to access the premises if needed to complete an appraisal.”
“I think for us to put the Police Department in that old liquor store is a mistake,” Johnson said during the April 13 meeting. “And the reason that I say that is, if we’re going to get a sit-down or fast food restaurant in the city, that would be a prime spot to offer that to an entity that wanted to come in. I think it could be appraised, I think we could sell it. It doesn’t hurt to put a for-sale sign in front and see if we get any nibbles, any bites.”
Johnson said during the April 13 meeting the former Hobby Farms building would be well suited for the Police Department.
“We’d have to do minimal stuff to that building. It’s got seven bays on each side. It’s got upstairs and downstairs office space and it’s fairly new. Just, you know, food for thought,” Johnson said. “If we could sell that piece on (County Road) 5 to a fast-food or sit down restaurant that wanted to come to town, it’s something for us to be able to offer a business to come into the city.”
Council Member Jimmy Gordon said as long as the council sticks to the budget that was designated to remodel the former liquor store building for the Police Department, there is no harm in exploring other possible options.
“I think you’re right, that space where the liquor store is is a better retail space than a police station space,” Gordon said during the April 13 meeting. “It just happened to be the case where it fit our plan with what we we’re doing with the liquor store. I think you’re right about that property being utilized for something better would obviously be more ideal.”
Finance Director Mike Betker clarified the city has designated approximately $1.1 million in 2025 for Police Department building renovations.
“That’s the cash we will have,” Betker said during the April 13 meeting. “The other issue here would be is there’s not really any reason we can’t do both, like a dual track, until we see which path is the clearer choice. So once the old liquor store is emptied, putting a sign up front saying ‘for sale’ and see what happens, that’s not a bad solution.
“And if we get a great offer that you say, ‘well, holy smokes, I can’t believe we’re going to get that,’ then we look at the culmination of the budget, the sales proceeds of that store and the existing budget of $1.1 million. Maybe we can figure out a way to make it work. And if we can’t, then you stick to the original plan and know you’re still going to have an outcome that’s favorable to the city and the residents anyway,” Betker added.
