A variance request to construct a garage larger than the house was denied after considerable discussion by the Isanti City Council during its Sept. 15 meeting.
Mayor Jeff Johnson and Council Members Dan Collison and Steve Lundeen voted to deny the variance, while Council Members Paul Bergley and Jimmy Gordon were in favor of approving the variance.
The council postponed a decision on the variance from its Sept. 1 meeting after the motion ended in a tie during that meeting due to Collison’s absence.
During the Sept. 1 meeting, Community Development Director Sheila Sellman explained the variance is for a request at 201 Broadway St. SE to exceed code requirements for a detached accessory structure. She said current city code limits detached accessory structures to 580 square feet and the accessory structure cannot exceed the size of house, which is 624 square feet.
The applicant, Scott Zimprich, submitted an application in May to build a garage and it was denied because it exceeded two code requirements. Sellman explained that even though the application was denied, Zimprich went ahead and put the foundation in anyway. She said a stop work order was issued on July 13, but the foundation for the garage had already been poured.
During the Sept. 15 meeting, Zimprich admitted he did pour the foundation after the permit was denied.
“I know pouring the concrete without a permit in place was a poor, hastily made decision,” Zimprich said. “I wish I wouldn’t have, but that ship has sailed.”
Zimprich said he did take pictures before the concrete was poured, realizing the building inspector would want proof of proper placement. However, Lundeen said pictures would not suffice for the city building inspector.
Zimprich reminded the council he lives, works and pays taxes in the city of Isanti.
“I did save money for five years to complete this project,” Zimprich said. “Rental license fees are paid every year on time and inspections done biannually.”
Zimprich urged the council to approve the variance.
“I’m here pleading with you for this variance, not only for me, but for the people who rent this property, for the next owner, for the neighbors who have to look at this property every day, for the 3-year-old little girl that lives there that parks her bike in her bedroom, for her dad who played in the street band downtown, for her mother, who more than likely served you at the restaurant in town,” Zimprich said. “This project is a win-win: The city makes a little money and an improved property in town. Property taxes are going to certainly increase and we all know that means more for you gentlemen to spread around.”
Lundeen said the fact that Zimprich went ahead and poured the foundation even after the building permit was denied does not sit well with him.
“Scott, I want to make this work for you, but not by bending the rules to a point of offending somebody that would do it right,” Lundeen said.
Zimprich applied for the permit on May 12 and on May 14 Sellman emailed him back indicating the proposed garage size exceeded city codes. Zimprich emailed back with some questions and Sellman emailed him back with some other options on May 25.
“You came into City Hall, and granted, it was George Floyd riots going on or the pandemic in place, I get all that, but you can still make a phone call, you can still make an email, which you did, and then you were denied and you still went ahead and did the work anyway,” Mayor Jeff Johnson said.
Gordon was in favor of granting the variance.
“He pays taxes on those properties, it’s his property ... and there’s also things in place for not following the right protocol and that’s doubling the permit fee, which I think should be done too,” Gordon said.
Zimprich said when Sellman told him the property was exempt, he thought the property would be grandfathered in, being an older home with no garage.
“I’ve been in this chair before, some of you have been on board, where we’ve made people tear things down because they went ahead without a permit,” Collison said. “Those people still live in town.”
Bergley said even if the council would allow the variance and Zimprich would pay double the permit fee, the building inspector could still make him tear the work down that he’s already done.
Johnson said even though in the future the council could change the ordinance, the way the ordinance is now, Zimprich violated the ordinance.
“And as I stated, it is an ordinance. We may not agree with it, and if we don’t, we have a right to change the ordinance, but as of now, this is the city ordinance and it was violated,” Johnson said.
City Administrator Josi Wood reminded the council that Sellman listed criteria to be followed when determining when a variance could be granted, dictated by city ordinance, the League of Minnesota Cities and state statutes, and Zimprich’s request doesn’t fit any of those criteria.
