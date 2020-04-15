Hosting a citywide cleanup day, opening the compost site and utilizing playground equipment amid COVID-19 concerns dominated the discussion during the Isanti City Council meeting April 7.
Isanti Mayor Jeff Johnson asked the council’s thoughts on the citywide cleanup day scheduled for Saturday, May 9.
“For the cleanup day, we do have two public works people who do work that event. Typically it’s to help unload things because it’s heavy for people and then take payment,” City Administrator Josi Wood said. “We do ask people to prepay, but that doesn’t always happen, so usually we do take money there. If we wanted to continue that, I would make sure that our public works has rubber gloves on.”
Council Member Dan Collison said his main concern is if employees are comfortable working the cleanup day.
Wood said if the governor’s stay-at-home order would extend to May 9, the city would cancel the event; if the order is not in place on May 9, the city would hold the event while taking extra precautions.
“With the warm weather, a lot of people have been cleaning, especially since they’ve been at home,” Collison said.
Council Member Steve Lundeen said he doesn’t see an issue hosting the event as long as the stay-at-home order has been lifted by May 9.
“As long as the staff is OK with it, if they feel comfortable, and obviously it’s up to them anyway, they’ve got to work,” Lundeen said. “And I guess it all depends on the stay-at-home order. Right now the rumbling is to the end of April. If that’s the case, as of right now, that would be well past that at that point.”
The consensus of the council was to keep the citywide cleanup day scheduled for May 9 as long as the governor’s stay-at-home order has been lifted by that date.
The cleanup day would be held from 8 a.m. to noon May 9 at the public works garage, 100 Isanti Parkway NW. The cleanup day would be for city of Isanti residents only, and items intended to be dropped off should be prepaid through Isanti City Hall.
For more information, such as the costs associated with dropping off various items, visit the city’s website at www.cityofisanti.us.
Compost site
Johnson said he’s also heard a lot of comments about the opening of the city’s compost site on April 21, also located at the public works garage, 100 Isanti Parkway NW.
Collison said he would treat the compost site the same way as the cleanup day.
“People are at home doing yard work because they’re out of work. At least they’re being physically active and if we can help with that by having help with their gardens and stuff,” Collison said.
Johnson said it was discussed that the employee manning the booth at the compost site would just have drivers show them their IDs for address verification so the employee doesn’t have to physically touch anyone’s IDs.
“If we do eliminate that part of it with the driver’s licenses, there isn’t really any interaction. People do unload it themselves. He just ensures that they’ve taken their trash with them — if he sees that they’ve left their bags or something,” Wood said. “I have heard of some other cities already canceling theirs, and they’re getting a lot of pushback from the residents, because they have no place to take their yard waste. While I understand, I think we could minimize the risk and keep that open, keep more than 6 feet distance and keep ours open.”
Wood reiterated there’s only one employee manning the booth at the compost site, so they will be able to stay 6 feet away from others. The employee manning the booth will wear rubber gloves and a mask as an extra precaution.
Wood said she called the Emergency Operations Hotline and verified the compost site can be opened with the governor’s extended order because of the determination that landscaping can operate per the new order.
Playground equipment
Johnson said he’s gotten a lot of correspondence from city residents about the closing of playground equipment in city parks.
“There’s been a few cities that have done it and they’ve gotten a lot of grief about doing that,” Collison said. “We got to trust that our residents, that I believe, that they’ll keep their distance from other people visiting the parks as well. I think to close them down, I think that would be a bad decision.”
Lundeen said opinions vary on the issue.
“I think you got a third of the people who want to close it, a third of them don’t want it closed and a third who don’t care,” Lundeen said.
Collison and Johnson said they haven’t seen a lot of people on the playground equipment.
“I’ve actually seen more people out on their bikes and walking than I have seen them in the parks,” Collison said.
“I would agree with that as well,” Johnson said. “I’ve seen a lot of people biking and walking.”
Wood said the closing of parks is a local decision.
“The governor’s order has maintained all parks and trails to be open, and I have called almost daily to make sure that that has included the playground equipment; that that hasn’t changed,” Wood said. “The governor’s order states it is up to local jurisdictions on what they want to do with playground equipment. There is no order to close them.”
Collison suggested parents having their children wear gloves if climbing on the playground equipment.
“If your children are at the park, maybe bring a pair of gloves to wear, winter gloves or whatever you might have,” Collison said.
Wood said the city has posted awareness pieces on the city’s Facebook page about taking precautions while at the park; such as properly washing your hands after playing on the playground equipment, staying at home if you’re sick and practicing social distancing. She said signs could be placed at the parks as well.
“This whole stay-at-home order is more of you using your own judgment,” Lundeen said. “A lot of the stay-at-home order is pretty much your own common sense. There’s got to be point where somebody starts being accountable for their own common sense. So I’m against closing the parks.”
It was mentioned that it’s obviously someone’s choice to play on the park equipment.
“If people don’t want to go to the park they don’t have too. There’s no reason for us to close them,” Council Member Jimmy Gordon said.
Lundeen said the issue comes down to personable accountability.
“Sometimes you have to become accountable for your own actions. And if you can’t police your children enough, if you’re so worried about it, then don’t go to the parks. Nobody’s telling you you have to go there,” Lundeen said. “And the other half should be more consistent on doing their due diligence and getting their hands sanitized, putting some gloves on their kids and keeping their social distancing. I’m not going to make that call for people.”
By consensus, the council decided to not close the parks at the current time.
