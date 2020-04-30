Press release provided by Isanti County Public Health

Isanti County WIC wants families to know they are here for them. Isanti County Public Health WIC is open for current participants and new participants, by calling 763-689-4212. WIC is now providing services by phone and video/telehealth.

WIC is a health and nutrition program and provides a variety of healthy foods! WIC staff can answer nutrition and breastfeeding questions, and refer to other resources. WIC provides services to women who are pregnant, or have infants and children under five. WIC wants families to know that if they have had changes in income due to COVID-19 or if they participate in Medical Assistance, SNAP, or other programs, they may be eligible. To apply, visit https://co.isanti.mn.us/439/Women-Infants-Children-WIC or call 763-689-4212.

Helpful resources for families:

• Nutrition information: https://www.health.state.mn.us/people/wic/nutrition/index.html

• Recipes: https://www.health.state.mn.us/people/wic/recipes/index.html

• Breastfeeding Information: https://www.health.state.mn.us/people/wic/nutrition/morenutinfo.html#bfwomen

• USDA WIC Breastfeeding Support website: https://wicbreastfeeding.fns.usda.gov/

Follow Isanti County Public Health on Facebook and Instagram for more information.

