Due to the resignation of the Isanti County recorder, the Isanti County Board is proposing to appoint a person to fill the vacant position.
During the Isanti County Board meeting on Feb. 1, the board approved a motion to hold a public hearing at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, with the intent to appoint the office of recorder. The public hearing will be held at the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Ave. SW, Cambridge.
Questions regarding this matter may be referred to Isanti County Administrator Julia Lines at 763-689-3859. Written testimony may be sent to the County Administrator’s Office, 555 18th Ave. SW, Cambridge, MN 55008, and must be received no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.
Due to the Feb. 8 resignation of Karen Long, who was elected as county recorder in November 2018 to a four-year term, the board is proposing to make the position an appointed position.
The resolution approved by the board on Feb. 1 states, “The county board of commissioners recognizes the benefit to having appointed persons in the position of the county recorder because it promotes efficiency and consistency of county business with individuals qualified to oversee a broad spectrum of complex issues within the recorder’s office.”
In November of 2021, a lengthy public hearing and discussion to appoint the office of county recorder was held during the board meeting Nov. 3. The resolution had a majority vote, 3-2, but not a super majority vote, so it failed. Commissioners Greg Anderson, Susan Morris and Terry Turnquist voted in favor of the resolution with Commissioners Dave Oslund and Mike Warring voting against. The resolution needed a 4-1 or unanimous vote in favor in order to pass.
Members of the community attended the county board meeting on Feb. 1 to share their opinions about the public hearing before the board ultimately made the decision to hold it.
“Frankly, I’m really disappointed that we are moving in this direction again,” Gary Lantz of Cambridge said.
Lantz also wanted the board to hear how important it is to hold the hearing at a different time of day.
“I also want to say, absolutely this meeting should be scheduled at a time that the public can attend, not these nine o’clock morning meetings. I don’t know, again, what your intent is here this morning but I just wanted to express that opinion that you need to be able to make this available to all the public to be here to be able to discuss this,” Lantz said.
Steve Johnson of Cambridge spoke against appointing a recorder rather than keeping it an elected position..
“I am disappointed that you are also intended to appoint the office. Before you intend to do something you should listen to the public and so maybe this should be re-worded and say, ‘public hearing in consideration to appoint,’” Johnson said.
He also explained why he sees it’s important to have the position elected.
“Separation of powers is important and I think it’s important on a local level as well. You may have good intentions of being wise and judicious, but the people coming after you may not,” Johnson said. “I think history has shown us that inevitably if you don’t have separation of powers, there will be abusive powers. So I encourage you to rethink this and I look forward to the hearing.”
Commissioner Mike Warring asked the county attorney to confirm the state statues before moving forward.
“The Minnesota statues that allow for the office to be an appointed office rather than elected office of that can be triggered when there is a statutory vacancy in office. And with the resignation of county recorder Long to take the position in Chisago County, that has met the definition of vacancy in the office,” County Attorney Jeff Edblad said.
Isanti County
Happiness Advantage update
Isanti County has designated February as part of ‘Feel Good February’ as part of Isanti County’s Happiness Advantage/Orange Frog Workshop initiative.
During this month, the county is encouraging the community to participate in random acts of kindness.
The purpose of the Happiness Advantage/Orange Frog Workshop is to spread a wellness initiative targeted at offsetting the mental health effects of COVID-19 and promoting positivity throughout the county by building awareness, providing education and creating opportunities for social connection.
Happiness Advantage 2022 calendars are available through the North 65 Chamber of Commerce Office in Isanti.
“On the calendar each day has a positive idea of something to do,” Lines said.
The county will post videos everyday on their Tik Tok account of random acts of kindness, encouraging others to join the movement.
Lines said they decided to make the account and share the positivity because it’s the most popular platform for younger generations and it’s easy to share on other platforms.
The Happiness Advantage/Orange Frog Workshop initiative will also begin in area schools this fall.
“The schools are rolling out the Happiness 360 curriculum in the fall and that’s kind of ready-made for students so teachers don’t have to do a lot of work, it’s kind of already planned for them. There’s also materials for parents and that’s connected to the social emotional learning required curriculum that schools do so is there is some federal funding if the schools see a lot of benefit from this they could continue on the county’s initiative,” Lines said.
In addition to the positive future of the happiness initiative, the county has received great feedback.
“Happy to report, we’ve had a ton of positive feedback and just a lot of really good response to this initiative so far and we have a long ways to go,” Lines said.
