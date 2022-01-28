An office supervisor with the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office was recently honored as Office Support Person of the Year through the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association.
Roxanne Mellin, who received the award during the Association’s winter conference in December, was recognized locally for her dedication to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office during the Isanti County Board meeting on Jan. 18.
“We do want to recognize her for all her years of service and all everything that she does to help us in the sheriff’s office,” Isanti County Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering said.
Mellin was nominated by Lovering and Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk for the Office Support Person of the Year. She was selected and presented with the award during the Association’s winter conference on Dec. 6.
“I was very appreciative of Lisa taking the time to do that,” Mellin said. “Very kind of her to do that.”
In 1984, Mellin began working for the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office as a records support person, not realizing this would become her lifetime career.
“It was closer to home at the time,” Mellin said. “I never thought about it.”
Mellin started working part -time and was alphabetizing name files on index cards to put in a Rolodex before the new wave of technology came along.
“She has always been a resource for others when it comes to Law Enforcement Technology Group,” Caulk said during the award ceremony.
Caulk said Isanti County was one of the first agencies to start using the Law Enforcement Technology Group,. This is a developer of computer software that specializes in law enforcement, public safety, records management and more. Mellin maintained this system as well as office and squad computers.
This new technology was something Mellin would begin to teach herself.
“It was definitely a challenge at times; I have learned a lot and I do enjoy it,” Mellin said.
For over three decades, Mellin has grown and gained many skills.
“It’s always fun to look back as to where she was when she started to the skills she has today,” Caulk said. “She has the initiative to bring new ideas forward and is not afraid to take on a new way to make our office work better.”
“She’s got a vast knowledge,” Lovering said.
Although Mellin is doing a great job of running the records office, it is known that her position will soon need to be filled.
“She is looking at the end of the tunnel right now and to replace her is going to be really hard,” Lovering said during the board meeting.
Caulk appreciates all the heard work Mellin has put in over the years.
“To say she runs this office is an understatement. She has such a vast knowledge of the inner workings of this office that we are now in the phases of planning her departure in a few years,” Caulk said. “We absolutely value her skills and knowledge and rely heavily on her each day. We wish to recognize her for her years of professionalism and dedication to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office.”
Mellin is also aware of many great people that have supported her along the way.
“There’s been so many people;, I think everybody has been great,” Mellin said.
The board also recognized Mellin for her efforts.
“The board appreciates her hard work and we are extremely happy she was recognized in this matter. Well deserved,” Commissioner Terry Turnquist said.
Future remodel becomes possibility for Isanti County Government Center
The Isanti County Board was presented in late November with general ideas for remodeling or department moves that would help facilitate internal efficiency as well as better customer service within the Isanti County Government Center.
The board decided to move forward with exploring the remodeling option and asked for proposals from architects to make professional drawings of the ideas presented to them.
Central Services Division Leader Travis Marttila presented the board with estimates from two architect firms. Marttila explained Hagen, Christensen and Mcllwain, proposed a total cost of $25,400 for the remodel. The other architect firm, Wold, estimated $29,000 for the remodel.
“Both architecture firms spelled out what the process looks like,” Marttila said.
As this is a big project for the government center, questions did arise.
“Working with both of them, what was your gut feeling?” Commissioner Susan Morris asked Marttila.
“They were even in a lot of ways. I think the price is pretty different and I would imagine that would be reflected moving forward,” Marttila said. “Lots of pluses and minuses to both in terms of what we are looking for.”
While a few questions were answered, Morris thought of further discussion.
“I would like to dig into it a little more,” Morris said. “When you take an existing structure and figure out how to reuse, it’s nice when they have a lot of experience.”
“I like that idea to be able to put them side by side,” Commissioner Mike Warring agreed.
After going through the information with Marttila, the board decided to invite both parties to attend the next board meeting for further discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.