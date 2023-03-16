Seiberlich sends letter to state lawmakers
Isanti County Sheriff Wayne Seiberlich joined the other 13 District 2 sheriffs in sending letters to state representatives and senators in opposition of a bill regarding storage of ammunition and weapons.
HF 396 proposes, among other elements, that ammunition be kept in a separate location from weapons, with both in locked storage. Further, the bill proposes that the locking mechanism of the weapon be engaged as well.
Seiberlich and the other sheriffs in the district note that legislation already has been passed regarding safe storage of weapons – but that the new bill would be potentially dangerous.
“What this bill proposes is the separation of ammunition and firearms with the idea of reducing gun violence,” Seiberlich said. “And on paper, that might make sense. But realistically, what this bill would do is potentially prevent law-abiding citizens from protecting themselves.”
To make his point, the sheriff described a situation where an intruder enters the house without warning. If a resident’s weapons and ammunition are in separate rooms, the resident may not have time to collect the weapon and ammo.
“Seconds matter in a situation like that, and having them locked up in separate rooms may prevent responsible citizens from being able to protect themselves,” Seiberlich said.
Seiberlich also said the proposal also places enforcement of requirement to store the firearms and ammunition in the hands of local law enforcement, which he feels is also a bad idea.
“As it is written, the proposed legislation would allow me to come into someone’s home without a warrant for an inspection,” he said. “In my opinion, that warrantless entry is a violation of the Fourth Amendment [of the Constitution].
“And if I come into someone’s house for this type of inspection, what will keep me from looking around for something else?”
The Fourth Amendment states, “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”
Besides Isanti County, District 2 includes Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow Wing, Itasca, Kanabec, Koochiching, Lake, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine and St. Louis counties.
Seiberlich noted that a similar letter was sent to state lawmakers by the sheriffs in District 3 as well.
