A public hearing has been set by the Isanti County Board in regard to the proposed Accessory Dwelling Unit ordinance.
The Isanti County Board was presented with a public hearing request during its Feb. 15 board meeting. The public hearing will be held at 9:30 a.m. on March 15 at the Isanti County Government Center Board Room in Cambridge.
The Accessory Dwelling Unit Task Force made the request for the public hearing and it went before the Isanti County Planning Commission before coming before the county board. During the Isanti County Planning Commission meeting Feb. 10, a motion was made to recommend approval of the ADU draft ordinance.
An ADU means a residential living unit on the same parcel as a single-family dwelling. It provides a complete independent living facility for one or more persons. It may take in various forms: a detached unit; a unit that is part of an accessory structure, such as a detached garage; or a unit that is part of an expanded or remodeled primary dwelling.
During the board meeting on Feb. 15, residents spoke during public comment in regard to the ordinance.
“There’s been a great team whose been involved with it on the second dwelling task force,” said Bruce Mickelson, chair of Isanti County Planning Commission said. “The latest draft which was revised Jan. 31, is a result of many, many inputs. I think this is the fourth or fifth draft, now our final draft. I encourage you to support this draft because I think it would be very beneficial for our townships and the community, to improve it.”
Board Chair Terry Turnquist responded to Mickelson.
“Thanks for all your hard work on this,” Turnquist said.
More than one resident was in favor of the ordinance.
“I am in favor of what the previous gentleman just said,” Helen Sheehan of Stanchfield said. “This is a way to alleviate that where families want to be together and stay together.”
An area pastor mentioned he has seen what the elderly and others in the community have dealt with through the pandemic and what this would mean.
“I appreciate the flexibility that is in the proposed ordinance that allows the elderly that might not even have health issues or need a loved one to be with them right now but be there and be financially secure,” Jacob Gillard of Cambridge said. “This might allow them to have extra revenue and cash flow so that they can remain on their property in their home as long as possible. All the studies have shown the longer people can age in place, the better.”
The proposed ordinance drafted by the task force highlighted the benefits and purposes of ADUs. There are many benefits associated with the creation of legal ADUs on parcels that are otherwise limited to single-family dwellings. Those benefits include:
1. Providing a means for adult children to give care and support to a parent in a semi-independent living arrangement.
2. Increasing the supply of affordable housing without government subsidies.
3. Providing a cost-effective means of accommodating development by making better use of existing infrastructure and reducing the need to provide new infrastructure.
4. Benefiting older homeowners, single parents, young home buyers, and the disabled.
5. Integrating affordable housing uniformly within the community.
6. Providing homeowners with extra income to help meet rising homeownership costs.
7. Reducing the incidence of housing deterioration and community blight by preventing absentee ownership of properties.
8. ADUs provide the opportunity for increased security and companionship for older and other homeowners who fear crime and personal accidents.
Purposes and intent of the ADUs
As outlined in the draft ADU ordinance:
• It is the policy of Isanti County to promote and encourage the creation of ADUs in a manner that enhances residential areas in order for the people of Isanti County to meet their housing needs and to realize the benefits of ADUs.
• It is not the purpose of this ordinance to alter the density restrictions outlined in Isanti County’s Comprehensive Plan and implemented in Isanti County’s Zoning Ordinance. Accordingly, to the extent that the Comprehensive Plan identifies limits to the number of dwelling units within particular areas of land, it is the intent of the County Board that a principal dwelling unit accompanied by an accessory dwelling unit shall be deemed to constitute a single dwelling unit for the purposes of provisions in the Comprehensive Plan and the Zoning Ordinance that address density. In addition, it is the intent of the County Board that it shall not require an additional building right for a property-owner to add an accessory dwelling unit to their property in conformity with the requirements for such an addition given below.
