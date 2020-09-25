The 2021 proposed Isanti County budget and levy were approved during the Isanti County Board meeting Sept. 15.
Finance Director Kelsey Lakeberg explained the preliminary 2021 budget sits at $51.5 million and breaks down as follows from the four following funds: general fund, $26.2 million; road and bridge fund, $9.7 million; human services fund, $14.5 million; and debt service fund, $1.1 million.
With revenues sitting at $24 million from the four funds, the county will receive $2.6 million in county program aid and will use $334,389 from the fund balance, leaving a net levy of $24.5 million. The net levy includes $16.6 million, general fund; $2 million, road and bridge fund; $4.7 million human services fund; and $1.2 million, debt service fund.
“I would just like to say thank you to Kelsey (Lakeberg) and Chad (Struss) and of course Julia (Lines) and our chair. It was an interesting process this year,” Commissioner Susan Morris said. “I think under COVID we just have so many unknowns. We know that we’re setting this higher than we want to settle in at, but we feel like when we set this preliminary we’re just setting the ceiling and so we’re going to come down off of that, I’m confident of that. I just want to thank everybody for their hard work and all the staff too for being so realistic this year and just not making requests because they can. I just really appreciate everybody being a team and working together that way.”
The board also set its annual truth-in-taxation meeting for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at the Isanti County Government Center in Cambridge. The board will hold its regular board meeting at 4 p.m. that day instead of its normal 9 a.m. start time.
Lake improvement districts’ final levy, special assessments
Lakeberg also went over the final levy and special assessments for 2021 for the lake improvement districts within Isanti County.
The Green Lake Improvement District voted to levy $24,300 in property taxes on properties within the district for 2021.
The other lake improvement districts voted to approve special assessments per property owner for 2021 and are as follows:
— Blue Lake: $250 per property owner.
— Fannie Lake: $175 per property owner.
— Lake Francis: $290 per property owner.
— Long Lake: $200 per property owner.
— Skogman Lake: $150 per property owner.
Lakeberg noted with the above mentioned lake improvement districts, if a property owner owns multiple parcels within a district, they will only pay one assessment.
Following discussion, the board approved the 2021 lake improvement district proposed levies and special assessments.
Task force to review interim uses for second dwellings
Zoning Administrator Trina Bergloff explained on Aug. 18, the board approved a motion to create a task force to review amending the Isanti County Zoning Ordinance Interim Uses as it relates to manufactured homes used as a second dwelling, temporary in nature, for properties in the agricultural-residential district.
Following discussion, the board approved the following task members: Susan Morris, Greg Anderson, Larry Fredlund, Dave Ringstad, Teresa Jones, Bruce Mickelson, Sarah Zarbok, Kathy Hansmann, David Henderson and Audy Ford.
Bergloff said the task force members will be sent a survey to determine the best dates and times for meetings.
