After a lengthy public hearing and discussion, the Isanti County Board approved a resolution to make the Office of Recorder an appointed position.
On Tuesday, March 1, a public hearing was held during the regular Isanti County Board meeting with the intent to appoint make the county recorder an appointed position rather than an elected position.
The motion was approved 4 to 1 to make the Office of Recorder an appointed position with Commissioner Mike Warring voted against.
Prior to the opening of the public hearing, Isanti County Administrator Julia Lines talked through a presentation explaining what the benefits are of making the county recorder an appointed position, specifically focusing on efficiency.
The presentation explained:
In order to gain the desired efficiencies and customer friendly approach to our government services, these two steps are necessary:
• Elected offices of Auditor-Treasurer and County Recorder need to be appointed to have the authority to organize services in the most efficient way possible.
• Duties would be reassigned to accomplish administrative efficiency and better customer service – not just cheaper ... Better. In addition to the better customer service, this would decrease taxes.
Stated in the presentation:
• Estimated annual reduction in tax levy spending of $105,000.
• Property Services: Improved customer service. More efficient use of staff resources, ability to cross train. Consistent management aligned with organizational priorities.
• Internal Services: Better coordination of strategic organizational services. Consistent management aligned with organizational priorities. Integrates Assessor, Recorder, Auditor-Treasurer offices.
• County Board: Vests broader oversight. The responsibilities for these duties currently entrusted to elected officials, will be moved to become the responsibility of a set of elected officials.
The county board room was filled with Isanti County residents, of which the majority spoke against making the county recorder an appointed position.
“Let’s be a county that says we are a free county, we are a county that believes in our people, we believe they are doing the right thing, the right vote,” Todd Moos of Cambridge said.
Residents made sure to mention how strongly they feel about having the right to vote for the Office of Recorder.
“I think the opportunity to have a vote is a precious commodity,” Jodi Kolhoff of Springbrook Township said.
In addition to the importance of voting, residents pushed to maintain freedom relating to the possible change.
“The most important thing is – like we talked about, is protecting our rights to vote for our recorder, auditor, our sheriff, for you guys (commissioners), that the only thing that’s going to give our country any strength, any security,” Scott LaRowe of Cambridge said. “Don’t give up all of our checks and balances and just maintain our freedom and fight for the people.”
Deetta Moos from Cambridge took the time to gather a petition regarding the intent to appoint the Office of Recorder by visiting those in the neighborhood, receiving 209 signatures.
“When I went door-to-door, I did present those sides. I did say that there was an efficiency in cost savings but then I also said we are concerned about the checks and balances and I didn’t go in there just to tell them how to think, I proposed what the whole picture was and I asked them ‘are the checks and balances worth the cost and savings?’ And like Todd (Moos) said, should a government be efficient?” Moos said.
One resident did speak in favor of appointing the county recorder.
“I’m probably one of the unique ones of the group, but I support moving forward and making the recorder position an appointed position rather than an elected position,” Bruce Mickelson of Cambridge said. “Anything that we can do to improve customer service and improve efficiency and save money at the same time, I support that. That makes sense and that makes sense for the future too.”
Lines also included what the Minnesota Constitution states to confirm any questions residents may have brought in regard to the Constitution.
Included in the presentation:
The Minnesota Constitution states, “The legislature may provide by law for the creation, organization, administration, consolidation, division and dissolution of local government units and their functions ... for their elective and appointive officers.”
The legislature (not the Constitution) created the office of County Recorder in the 1800s. The legislature also provided counties the statutory option to appoint in 2019. This aligns with the Minnesota Constitution.
After residents viewed the presentation and spoke during the public hearing, Commissioner Susan Morris noted concerns or questions and made a point to address most of them.
“I’ve heard the horror stories of what happens when someone gets elected who doesn’t know what they are doing,” Morris said.
The only requirements for the county recorder position, if elected, is that the individual is at least 18-years-old and lives in Isanti County.
“As an elected person, unless you get thrown in jail or something, you can serve out your term,” Morris said. “You’re not accountable to anyone here in this building, you are accountable to the voters.”
Forty-four counties in Minnesota have converted either an elected Auditor-Treasurer position or an elected Recorder position, or both, to appointed functions to allow for restructuring to reduce tax levy spending and for better customer service.
“We feel that we need to have people cross-trained to do these positions and there needs to be back-up and there needs to be checks and balances and that’s what we are trying to create,” Morris said. “Even at the end of the day, if we don’t agree, that’s okay.”
County Commissioner Redistricting
During the March 1 board meeting, a public hearing was set for the County Commissioner Redistricting to take place at 7 p.m. on April 13.
