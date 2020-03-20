In order to better serve the public, a goal this past year for Isanti County recorder Karen Long was to provide easier access and make more information available to the public online.
During the Isanti County Board meeting March 4, Long gave a yearlong overview of updates from the Isanti County Recorder’s Office and plans for 2020.
Long, who has served as Isanti County recorder since January 2019, was elected third vice president of the Minnesota County Recorder’s Association (MCRA) for the year 2020. The election took place at the MCRA annual business meeting held Feb. 13 in Bloomington. All 87 counties in Minnesota are members of MCRA.
Long said a focus of this past year has been integrating geographic information systems (GIS) with land records. Long said a link was added on the bottom of the Beacon website (found on the Isanti County Recorder’s website) that will take users directly to the LandShark website. Beacon is a website where the public can view county parcels, aerials and property tax information. LandShark is a website where the public can find land records, including deeds and mortgages (verified back to Jan. 1, 1980) and other miscellaneous documents (verified back to March 20, 1996). Long said a link was also added to the LandShark website that will bring users to Beacon if needed.
“So between the two programs you can go back and forth,” Long said.
Long said a single session billing basis via credit card has also been added to LandShark website. Long noted a single session bills per session; once a user logs out, their session is done. If a user logs in again, there will be another access fee to view additional documents.
Long noted users are charged once they determine they want to view a document; tract index searches are done at no charge. She said there is a $7 access fee, and per page charges are the same as for those with a LandShark monthly subscription, at 25 cents per page. A monthly LandShark subscription is $50,with a one-time set-up fee of $50.
Registration is required for LandShark users, and before any user decides they want to view a document, the program will confirm and advise of the charges.
Between August and December 2019, Long said there were 165 single-session users of LandShark, averaging about $13 per session. In January and February 2020, there were 105 single-session users, averaging about $12 per session.
“Assuming these numbers stay relatively stable, this could result in approximately $7,600 in revenue from searching land records just by ‘occasional’ users of LandShark, not including abstractors, title companies, attorneys, that sort of thing,” Long said.
Long was excited to announce a new service recently added was the ability for users to add money to their LandShark escrow account using their credit card.
“Up until now they’ve always had to send in a monthly check and make sure that we had that money by the first of the month; that’s when the escrow draws were coming out of LandShark,” Long said. “Now if it gets to be where it’s the 29th of the month and they realize they are not going to get us a check in time, they can log into LandShark, add the money into their escrow account so that on the first, when we make the drop, they’ll have the monies available.”
Long said there is $3 convenience fee for users who are adding up to $100 to their escrow balances.
Long said these changes will hopefully offer better convenience for users of land records and highlighted benefits that included:
• Users of Isanti County land records can search 24/7, from any location with internet access.
• Increasing functionality between applications used by different departments in Isanti County makes sharing information easier.
• Paying per session via credit card makes searching LandShark more affordable and more convenient.
• Allowing LandShark users to add funds to their escrow via credit card helps avoid becoming inactive if their balance goes below $50. In addition, they do not have to wait for an employee in the recorder’s office to reactivate their account.
Projects for 2020
Long said she is working toward offering LandShark Maps, a program where internet users can use a map to search for property information and records in Isanti County. Long noted Chisago County is already using LandShark Maps.
“It would no longer be necessary to know the property identification (PID) number or an address or a property owner in order to search land records; they can actually just look on the map, click on a spot and it’ll bring up document records based on those properties. If they do happen to know the PID or address, they can always enter that into the dropdown as well,” Long said.
Long explained once a user clicks on the document they wish to view, it will bring them to a LandShark log in screen where they will need to log in or register and enter their credit card information. Once that information is entered, LandShark will bring up their document.
Long explained when a user has located a property, they can choose to view a document from a list of documents that have been indexed to the property in LandShark and it will provide them with the parcel ID number.
“The PID number is something that will need to be indexed by our department in order for this to work. Previously the recorder’s office indexed documents to PID on only conveyancing documents like deeds or affidavit of survivorship or divorce decrees, that sort of thing,” Long said. “About a year ago I had them start indexing PID numbers on mortgages as well. So if somebody were interested in looking at their most previous mortgage they would also be able to pull that up as well. Going forward, it will be a lot more useful using this for mortgages. Currently our conveyancing documents are indexed by PID back to about 2000.”
Long said the department is working with Trimin and US Imaging to index historical documents from 1950 forward in land records management. She said documents are currently indexed to approximately 1976 for deeds and mortgages, but only to the 1980s for miscellaneous records. Abstractors performing a tract index search through LandShark still need to call the recorder’s office for document numbers in order to print some older documents.
“US Imaging is indexing back to 1950 for all documents, which would alleviate most of the calls for document numbers,” Long said.
Other things the recorder’s office is working on includes:
• LandShark users with limited abstracting background can search land records starting with less information and experience.
• The integration and use of PIDs by all departments makes it easier for people who do not have their legal description to work with the recorder’s department.
• Opening the door for more integration with programs used by other departments and a more efficient flow of information used by county departments.
• Keeping Isanti County in the ranks of other counties utilizing the most up-to-date land records management system and providing all users of land records management systems as much information as possible as easily as possible.
• The recorder’s office has updated their service area by adding another counter area for customers. The additional station utilizes a public terminal that was only being used to fill out applications for marriage licenses..
• The recorder’s office is working with IT and the auditor’s-treasurer’s office to add scanned historical documents onto a shared drive. Documents that are scanned, but not indexed, can be accessed from their office rather than having to use the books in the recorder’s office.
Commissioner Susan Morris commended Long and her department.
“I would just like to really acknowledge too that this is something that we’ve been asking as part of our strategic plan for people to become more accessible through the internet and customer friendly,” Morris said. “So thank you for doing so much in the short period that you’ve been our recorder. You’ve done amazing work.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.