Isanti County Public Health is continuing to offer both flu and COVID-19 vaccines.
During the Isanti County Community Health Board meeting on Jan. 4, public health nurse Joan Schleicher described how the influenza vaccination project would include COVID-19 vaccinations.
In the winter and spring of 2021, Isanti County Public Health began to look into pivoting their influenza project to be combined with the COVID-19 vaccination. In fall of 2021, they officially decided to administer the flu vaccine with the COVID-19 vaccine.
County Commissioner Terry Turnquist gave kudos to the public health staff and said they are doing a great job.
Commissioner Susan Morris spoke with an Allina Health nurse who expressed how things are during this time.
“I think the saddest thing about that, they are down 50 nurses, and she said the other thing was just so disheartening was people’s attitudes; people are just so short and mean. She said it’s just been very hard. You know they are working harder than they have before, and they are even asking people who don’t even work in the hospital to come in and help,” Morris said.
Isanti County Public Health continues to offer influenza vaccinations and is persevering with the mobile clinic. Public Health representatives described how last flu season at a January clinic in Braham, one person stated they didn’t have transportation to get to Cambridge for a flu shot and had walked to the Braham clinic.
Those interested in getting their flu shot from Isanti County Public Health can call 763-689-1711 and ask for Joan Schleicher. Vaccines are also offered, by appointment only, on Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m. in the Isanti County Emergency Operations Center (555 18th Ave. SW, Cambridge).
For those interested in the Wednesday afternoon vaccine clinics, register at https://bit.ly/3HRMGXJ. Enter your ZIP code and select a radius for “search within.”
Board holds annual meeting
The Isanti County Board of Commissioners approved the 2022 community payments during the Jan. 4 annual meeting.
Payments that were approved included:
— Agricultural Society: $1,250.
— Central MN Initiative: $3,075.
— Central MN Council on Aging: $1,267.
— Commission on Aging: $15,000.
— East Central Regional Library: $236,882.50.
— Historical Society: $20,550.
— Humane Society: $2,250.
— Refuge (Family Pathways): $11,560.
— Safe Cab: $1,500.
— Soil & Water Conservation District: $85,081.
Also during the annual meeting, Terry Turnquist was elected chair of the Isanti County Board and Dave Oslund was elected as the vice chair.
The board also changed its meeting dates. Beginning with the Jan. 18 meeting, board meetings will take place at 9 a.m. the first and third Tuesdays of every month at 9 a.m. at the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Ave. SW, Cambridge. Board meetings were previously held on Wednesdays.
