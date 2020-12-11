Isanti County is proposing a 5.78% levy increase over last year’s levy as discussed during the county’s Truth in Taxation meeting held Dec. 2.
Isanti County Finance Director Kelsey Lakeberg explained the state of Minnesota has a fairly complex property tax system, and there are a lot of moving parts that come into play when calculating property taxes.
Lakeberg said taxes can vary year to year due to the local budget and levy; federal or state mandates; federal and state aid; voter approved referendums; market values; and classification rates.
“The county provides many services that are mandates by either federal or state law, and so if those mandates change or any of the funding that’s associated to them changes, that can affect your taxes,” Lakeberg said.
The Isanti County Board will set its final 2021 budget and levy during its regular meeting on Dec. 16.
Lakeberg noted the estimated market value increased in 16 of the 17 taxing jurisdictions in Isanti County. In 2019, the estimated market value of the 17 jurisdictions was $3.9 million; in 2020 the estimated market value is $4.2 million, an overall gross growth of 7.12%.
Lakeberg explained the 2021 Isanti County tax rate will be less then the 2020 tax rate. Lakeberg explained the tax rate is the property tax levy that is collected by all property owners divided by the tax capacity (tax base/value of all taxable properties).
“That means that the county tax base increased at a higher rate than the property tax levy,” Lakeberg said. “As a tax base grows, it helps ease the property tax burden on each taxpayer.
“The fact that the tax rate went down, if you look at it on a smaller scale, it also means that setting aside any other changes, such as valuation and classification, the same property would play less county property taxes in 2021 than 2020,” Lakeberg added.
Lakeberg said since Isanti County adopted its preliminary levy in September, the county has identified approximately $244,000 of savings that are expected to reduce the final 2021 levy.
Lakeberg explained the most significant revenue source for Isanti County is property taxes. In 2019, $21.7 million in property taxes were collected; in 2020, $23 million in property taxes were collected; and in 2021, $24.2 million in property taxes are proposed to be collected. The proposed budget for Isanti County in 2021 is $49.7 million.
For the 2021 budgeted revenue, 55% is taxes and special assessments; 27% is state aid and grants; 10% is federal aid and grants; 4% is charges and fees; and 4% is miscellaneous.
Budgeted expenditures are proposed to be $49.6 million in 2021. Of the expenditures, the largest categories include human services, $14.5 million; public safety, $10.3 million; general government, $10 million; and highways and streets, $9.4 million.
The proposed 2021 levy is set at $24.2 million, an increase of 5.78% from 2020. The levy includes $17.8 million going to the general fund; $449,074 going to the East Central Regional Library; $2.2 million going to the road and bridge fund; $5.2 million going to the human services fund; and $2 million going to the debt service fund. The county is expected to receive $2.6 million in county program aid from the state of Minnesota in 2021.
Lakeberg discussed the 2019 tax levy per capita to show residents how Isanti County compares to neighboring counties.
• Benton County: $487.
• Chisago County: $661.
• Isanti County: $536.
• Mille Lacs County: $615.
• Morrison County: $547.
• Pine County: $636.
Cambridge Township resident Jim Fridstrom urged the County Board to only spend money on things they really need.
“As being on both sides of this fence, I would just urge you to remember whose money it is; never forget that’s mine, no matter how much smoke and mirrors goes into the game. And I know, it’s a hard thing to do,” Fridstrom said. “My property taxes went up 22% in Isanti County, and I live in an 100-year-old house, it hasn’t had improvements in a long time, nothing much has changed for me. So somehow or another the powers that be needed more, and I think I could have probably got by with what I had. ... So just that keep in mind in your budgeting processes. When you look at something, do we really need to do this. Is it going to really help the Jim’s out there in the world, or is it going to help some select little bunch that may or may not really need that extra help or not.”
Commissioner Susan Morris reminded Fridstrom that some the 2020 estimated market values increased quite a bit among the taxing jurisdictions. In Cambridge Township, the estimated market value increased by 8.37%.
“When you looked at the townships, and some of the townships went up over 10% last year, and those are based on actual saled homes that happened in your township. And so when those numbers jump like that, they can really have a big effect on certain areas,” Morris said. “It’s hard, because you write that big number to the county, but it’s all those other numbers that add up, and what the county is responsible for is what we’re talking about tonight. So it’s really hard when the valuation jumped up a significant part. Without looking at your tax statement, we don’t know specifically what percentage the county portion increased for you.”
