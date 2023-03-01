After receiving 25 applications, three finalists for the Isanti County Administrator position were announced. Current administrator Julia Lines’ last day is Friday, March 9.
During the Isanti County Board meeting on Feb. 21, Chad Struss, Tom Mortenson and Camille Hepola were the three candidates chosen for in-person interviews with the Board of Commissioners.
“We were very happy with those top three candidates and everyone on the panel agreed that those rose to the top,” said Lines.
Struss is well-known in Isanti County, currently serves as their Chief Financial Officer. Struss is a Cambridge-Isanti graduate and has worked in multiple positions within for county for over 16 years.
Hepola, another candidate that some may know, was a former KARE11 weekend news anchor. She recently worked as a senior administrative manager for Hennepin County.
Mortenson served as Becker County’s administrator in 2011 for just under a year. He is a retired colonel who served in Afghanistan and Iraq.
After narrowing down to 10 finalists, phone interviews were conducted by Lines, Commissioners Alan Duff and Mike Warring, along with Human Resources Generalist Sharon Katka and Isanti County Probation Director Tim MacMillan
“The process went really well,” Duff said.
Three final candidates were chosen and set to interview Tuesday, Feb. 28, although Mortenson dropped out of the interview that day.
After the two interviews were conducted, County Attorney Jeff Edblad commented on how the commissioners can move forward.
“Obviously you can’t make a formal decision today, but you can decide what direction you want to go,” he said.
Warring led the discussion on what the board could do.
“So we can either determine who we would like to see, or if neither of the candidates met the criteria we’re looking at, we can opt to not offer the job to either of them,” he said.
Moving forward, the commissioners questioned and discussed other options.
“I’m just curious if there’s anybody on that list that didn’t make the cut of the three that you would consider bringing in, because the third individual dropped out of the interview process?” Commissioner Bill Berg asked.
Duff responded: “I guess I want to answer possibly. I don’t like having our hands tied with just two candidates. I think it would be nice to have three or four. ... I’m not going to say yes or no, but possibly.”
The board confirmed it is possible to conduct other interviews if it chose to bring in more candidates. It would need to give a 10-day notice and interview at another public board meeting.
“I’m personally comfortable with these two candidates,” Berg said. “I just was curious ... if the chair and vice chair has an individual that was right on the edge of being in the top three or this and that, we need to do due diligence. ...
“I’ve heard today some quality answers. I’ve seen some quality history, work ethic ... that I would be comfortable making that decision.”
Warring mentioned that out of the 25 applicants, 15 were dismissed as they didn’t meet the qualifications that were necessary for the position. He also said that the three chosen for interviews were at the top, and a fourth was not decided on.
Commissioner Kristi LaRowe mentioned she wants to take more time for additional interviews.
“Can we also consider some of the others that have applied? That’s where I’m at,” LaRowe said. “We had someone drop out, that’s what I see. It’s more of a red flag.”
Commissioner Steve Westerberg said he was considering both options.
“I’m not saying I’m against Chad or Camille at all, I just need a little more time to give this thought than just today. If there was another person or two that was possible to talk to — like I said, for clarification — just to get my mind to say these are the top two for sure,” he said.
Lines mentioned another possibility: to re-open the position to take more applications.
After debating all their options, the board decided to move forward with taking action at its Tuesday, March 7 meeting: to either bring in additional candidates for interviews or hire Struss or Hepola.
An interim county administrator will most likely fill in until a candidate is chosen.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.