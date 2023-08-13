2023 Medallion 0810.jpg

The Isanti County Parks Department welcomes the public to participate in its 9th Annual “Find it in the Parks Medallion Hunt.”

New clues will be posted daily at 8 a.m. starting Monday, Aug. 14 on the Isanti County Parks website, which is https://www.co.isanti.mn.us/184/Parks-Recreation.

  
