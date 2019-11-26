An update on Veterans Treatment Court was presented during the Isanti County Board meeting Nov. 20.
Isanti County Veterans Service Director Dan Meyer, Isanti County Court Administrator Tracy Gullerud, Isanti County Probation Director Tim MacMillan and Isanti County Attorney Jeff Edblad discussed Veterans Treatment Court with the board.
“About 14 months ago, I reached out to my counterparts Kanabec County Attorney Barb McFadden, Pine County Attorney Reese Frederickson and Chisago County Attorney Janet Reider and initiated the discussion on what would make sense to look at starting a treatment court in the PICK (Pine, Isanti, Chisago and Kanabec) counties,” Edblad said. “In recognizing that there was some value to treatment courts as applied to the right individuals going through it, I convened a discussion and centered it around seeing if it made sense from their standpoints that would look at a veterans court, under the theory of the issues that veterans have faced as a result of their service that has caused behavior that led to criminal charges.”
All four counties became involved with the collaboration.
“Under the concept of ‘If we broke them, we have an obligation to fix them,’ I initiated the discussion with my three counterparts,” Edblad said. “We want to recognize the fact there is service-related trauma that goes above and beyond combat trauma. Specifically in the area of sexual assault and sexual violence. Statistically, the numbers that we looked at, with regards to sexual assault, in particularly to the balance of power, between new recruits and those higher up in the hierarchy, we recognize that combat trauma is really service-related trauma because we didn’t want to exclude individuals who were serving or victims of sexual assault as a result of their service.”
Why Veterans Court
According to Meyer, of the 3 million Americans who served in Vietnam, 1 to 1.5 million suffered psychological injuries and half of those psychologically injured veterans later had contact with the criminal justice system. Hundreds of thousands are still incarcerated, homeless or suffer from addiction more than 40 years after their war. While 58,000 Americans died in Vietnam, some estimate that up to 150,000 Vietnam veterans killed themselves after the war.
“That’s partly due to some of the services that were not provided and the conditions that were not recognized at that time,” Meyer said. “As far as involvement with the criminal justice system, we have roughly 50% of those diagnosed with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) have been involved with the criminal justice system and then 34% with multiple arrests and over 11% with felony convictions.”
According to Meyer, more than 2.6 million individuals have served in Iraq and Afghanistan. A government study reported that over a half-million are suffering from PTSD. Many believe those numbers will ultimately be higher. Up to 500,000 are suffering from PTSD and another 500,000 are suffering from a traumatic brain injury. Less than half have reported their invisible injury or sought help.
“A lot of people don’t know where to start. Part of our office is getting out there and letting them know what resources are available,” Meyer said. “The matter of the fact is that we see a lot of people self-medicate with drugs and alcohol, turning inward, self-isolating, and cutting themselves from loved ones and support networks, which amplifies the issue.”
Meyer said another thing veterans deal with is engaging in risk-seeking behaviors where medical evidence shows that traumatic events biologically alter the human brain, specifically emotional regulatory functions and how to process emotions, including a stronger sense of sadness, shame, guilt, and anger with a difficulty to feel excitement, happiness, and joy, and emotional detachment from significant others and traditional support networks.
How combat trauma leads to criminal behavior
Many self-medicate with alcohol or drugs and fall into self-destructive, reckless or violent behavior and some respond to adverse threatening situations with violence, as they were trained and conditioned to do in combat, according to Meyer. Others suffer flashbacks in which they believe they are back in combat and act out against those around them.
“We’re no longer a draft force, it’s all volunteer. Previously, military members served one 12-month tour in country and then were discharged. Now, we’re seeing people with multiple combat deployments up to five, six or seven deployments overseas,” Meyer said. “I have many friends that have been there five or six times. This is a risk factor when we’re looking at mental health conditions and amplifying those PTSD symptoms, depression and anxiety, resulting in involvement in the criminal justice system.”
Goal of the Veterans Court
Gullerud said the purpose of the Veterans Treatment Court is to provide a collaborative effort of criminal justice stakeholders working together in a non-adversarial setting to promote public safety and to help veterans involved in the criminal justice system break the cycle of substance abuse, mental illness and criminal behavior.
According to Gullerud, the court’s goal is to provide justice-involved veterans with the opportunity to address their addiction and/or mental health issues and to move them beyond criminal behavior. It is a voluntary program with entrance occurring following a plea, but before sentencing. The program is abstinence based and intensive in nature and will provide veterans with an opportunity to change life circumstances, become alcohol and drug free and get treatment for mental health issues.
Stakeholders involved are the department of corrections, probation directors, county attorney’s offices, public defenders, sheriff offices, veteran services, court administration and the Veterans Justice Outreach.
“It’s a very large collaborative effort that I think we all should be proud of,” Gullerud said. “It’s great getting this up and rolling and working together to get this huge mission accomplished.”
MacMillan said they will accomplish this with honesty, respect and individual accountability, which is the foundation of the program.
“The type of supervision they’re going to get is a little bit more intensive than what traditional probationers would get. They will meet most likely with a probation officer weekly, and the random drug and breath testing will be twice a week or as needed based on the information we are receiving,” MacMillan said.
There are five phases of vets court:
— Acute stabilization.
— Clinical stabilization.
— Pro social habilitation.
— Adaptive habilitation.
— Continuing care.
“Phase 1 is going to be 60 days and the rest of the phases are going to be 90 days,” MacMillan said. “So what we anticipate is that it’s going to take about a year and a half for a person to go through all five phases.”
According to MacMillan, this is a voluntary program. The defendant must have served in the U.S. armed forces and generally be eligible for VA benefits or alternative treatment services. Except in very rare instances, the defendant must be charged with a crime that carries a presumptive probation sentence and the defendant must enter a plea in district court prior to acceptance into Veterans Treatment Court.
Graduation for the Veterans Treatment Court requires 90 days in phase five, 90 days clean, successfully complete treatment, compliance with supervision, engage in pro social activities, establish a recovery network, address employment and education, articulate continuing care plan and payment of supervision fees.
The Veterans Treatment Court is looking for mentors.
“The role of the mentor really is to be a positive influence. It’s a volunteer position, and we’re looking for veterans to take someone under their wing who is struggling with mental health issues or addiction,” Meyer said. “Options are Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, VFW, American Legion, and Vietnam Veterans of America — to get those well-established individuals that may have gone through their own difficulties and looking to help someone else.”
