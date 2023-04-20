IsantiHDbuilding.jpg

A view of the Highway Department building located at 232 Emerson St N, Cambridge.

 Submitted photo

A significant need for updates to, or a new building altogether, for the Isanti County Highway Department building, has sparked discussion within the county.

Justin Bergerson, Isanti County Highway Engineer, presented the concerns regarding the condition of highway department building to the Board of Commissioners during its Committee of the Whole meeting on April 11, and also discussed the goals of the County Board.

