A significant need for updates to, or a new building altogether, for the Isanti County Highway Department building, has sparked discussion within the county.
Justin Bergerson, Isanti County Highway Engineer, presented the concerns regarding the condition of highway department building to the Board of Commissioners during its Committee of the Whole meeting on April 11, and also discussed the goals of the County Board.
“It was one of those topics that got brought up — even before I presented — numerous times,” he said. “It was kind of, ‘Hey we want to make a priority for this highway building.”
Last fall, a highway building committee was created to focus on a new plan. Although the committee was aware a new board of commissioners were about to take place, they waited for further discussion as plans could change.
“The county as a whole understood that there was a need,” Bergerson said. “Everyone is aware that we need to do something with the existing highway building.”
Bergerson mentioned that this project is not taken lightly and will have to be a part of the long-term capital improvement plan.
“It’s a big undertaking. It’s going to be a huge investment on the county’s behalf,” he said.
When Bergerson took the position as highway engineer in February 2022, he was aware he’d be planning for a new highway facility in the future, but didn’t have a chance to tour the building before accepting the job.
“There’s going to be additional work in the future for this highway facility, but it wasn’t ‘here’s what you’re walking into’,” he said. “You can see from outside that this isn’t the newest building, but I wasn’t expecting the extent of how bad of condition it is in.”
What does the highway department do?
The department performs essential duties for the safety of the traveling public. They are responsible for the construction and maintenance of 359 miles of roads and 36 bridges. They are the emergency response to road and bridge repairs.
There’s 347 miles of paved roads and 12 miles of gravel in the county. They are also responsible for pavement and road sign management along with snow and ice control.
The building
The initial building was constructed in 1949. It is situated on 15 acres in downtown Cambridge, located in the general industrial zone.
There’s one main building with five separate storage buildings, and they were acquired in a piecemeal fashion. The entire location is 42,000 square feet with combined storage area.
What needs to be done?
Bergerson became aware of multiple issues that would need to be addressed throughout the building.
Kraus Anderson performed a study on the highway building on Aug. 20, 2021. They mentioned the building is not adequate for the current needs and listed what the major issues are:
• Lack of indoor storage of equipment.
• ADA Concerns with existing facility.
• Inadequate air conditions in main shop.
• Lack of space.
• Expand office to allow for more training and meeting space.
The final report included estimated deferred maintenance costs over the next 10 years in the amount of $4.5 to $5.5 million and also strongly recommended to rebuild the facility to meet current needs.
Bergerson said how important it is to update or build a new facility soon.
“Severity, boy — talking with Kraus Anderson on the report findings, this is what really stuck out to me: They said ‘We’ve only seen a few facilities in worse condition than the highway department.’ That was the word from a project manager from Kraus Anderson,” he said.
“That’s the icing on the cake.”
Some immediate issues that come to mind are overall age of the building, gaps on the bottom of garage doors, air leaks, ventilation concerns, uneven and crumbling floors, building inefficiencies, crowded mechanic area and lack of storage space.
One of the other major concerns comes with and not having a dedicated wash bay for the equipment. “We wash off our vehicles, but it’s kind of the Minnesota thing, where we go out on a 25 degree day in the parking lot and get the fire hose out. It’s not the ideal setup,” Bergerson said.
He mentioned these vehicles are in very harsh conditions with the road salt that are corrosive to the vehicles, as many in the state are generally aware of.
“We need to keep our fleet clean in order to make them last — like our personal vehicles. Wash them off, get the salt off,” Bergerson said. “We’re in the ‘rust-belt’ of the nation.
“You look at the longevity of the vehicle, it (washing them) has some impact to it. There’s obviously early onset corrosion.”
Space is a huge concern as well. In a section of the building, the plow trucks are parked right on the edge of a walkway, creating a tripping hazard.
The office space also contains only one small break room with two chairs for the eight staff members that use it. The highway maintenance employees currently use two folding tables as a makeshift break room that is in the same area that the equipment and used oil drums are stored, due to lack of space.
The mechanic’s bay area is also too small, barely fitting two trucks at a time to be serviced.
“It’s time that we get a building that is sufficient for our current needs,” Bergerson said.
What’s the cost?
When it comes to cost, Bergerson said it’s hard to come up with numbers, as very little studies have been done for further options.
“I’ll be reluctant to give pricing because quite frankly, we just don’t know,” he said.
The report only focused on the main shop and office area, but there are four other outbuildings that are aging with needed maintenance as well.
“The board is faced with the decision: where do we go from here?” Bergerson said. “Do we just keep pouring money into this old building?”
He mentioned that the county has to ask if there will be a return on investment if they were to spend the money on updating the current building.
“Are we going to recoup that cost?” Bergerson asked. “If we’re going to spend a lot of money to remodel the building but we’re still stuck with the inefficiencies or inadequate space, I don’t see that as a good investment.”
He explained why it would be difficult to update the existing space.
“There’s a challenge with building onto the existing space because you truly — in some fashion — you’re stuck with what you have. There are limitations working with the footprint of the existing building,” Bergerson said. “Some of the architects mentioned a lot of times when you do a full-blown remodel like that, you’re spending approximately what you would with building new.”
Bergerson mentioned they need to think about what the needs will be in 10 or 20 years from now.
“We’re going to want to plan for the future so that’s where a space needs study comes into play,” he said.
He said the building needs proper restrooms, locker rooms for employees, break rooms, meeting spaces, public service counter, wash bay, mechanic’s area and a lot of indoor storage space.
“What do you determine as the best investment? Just kind of seeing the status of the building, I think we’d spend a lot more money to maybe end up with something that’s still not getting what we need,” Bergerson said.
He also said they can’t just demo the building. They would need to look at other places on the property, then determine long-term if there would be a better location, especially with Cambridge growing.
Although it doesn’t sound like updating the current location is the best idea, it’s still an option.
“I wouldn’t rule out using the existing facility, but again (we won’t know for sure) until we get clearer direction and do some investigating,” Bergerson said. “We will have to look at what makes the most sense both financially and logistically, to see what’s going to best serve us in the future.”
None of the major updates have been built into the County’s budget, and now that the Board of Commissioners are getting closer to budget planning —over the summer — they can start to discuss future plans.
As far as the budget for the highway department goes, it is just budgeting for continued maintenance.
“We’ve had roof leaks in the past in our main shop where in fact, they just had buckets and trash cans that caught the rain. No joking, that was for quite some time,” Bergerson said.
Why build now?
In Bergerson’s presentation to the board, he explained why it would be beneficial to build now.
• Given the condition of the existing building, it would not be practical to remodel or add on to it.
• Building costs continue to increase. There is no expectation that inflation will retract.
• In the event of economic uncertainty in the coming years, construction will be on sale.
• There is potential value with the existing land located in downtown Cambridge.
• Future development will only increase the storage needs of the Highway department with added equipment and material.
What are the next steps?
In Kraus Anderson’s report, it recommended what the next steps should be:
• Initiate the planning process for a new facility.
• Complete a space needs analysis.
• Determine amount of space needed both now and in the future.
• Determine site requirements of a new facility.
• Create conceptual drawings for consideration and preliminary budgeting.
• Tour of other public works facilities for ideas.
• Continue search for land based on site requirement needs.
• Determine funding for the new facility.
Bergerson mentioned the department will move forward with more planning and focus on more studies at this time.
“The feedback, just general consensus was the board — as a whole — was very, very supportive,” Bergerson said. “Numerous remarks saying this will need to be a priority.”
The Board of Commissioners approved an official Highway Facility Committee to begin discussion and planning, during their Tuesday, April 18 county board meeting.
